Here’s what comes next for disgraced Dothan teacher facing sex charges

The number of criminal charges including enticing children and sexual abuse against Dunaway continues to grow, and additional allegations involving students are possible. The case is expected to take months—and potentially years—before it reaches trial.

There is no set timetable. Testimony during last week’s bond hearing indicated officers and the Child Advocacy Center are interviewing potential victims. Still others could come forward. Q: If new charges are filed, will Dunaway be booked back into the Houston County Jail after being released on bond from there?

Yes. If additional charges are filed, he will be booked again, but he will likely be released quickly. The judge and bonding company knew more charges were possible when bond was set on the first 12 charges, and additional charges are typically addressed within the existing bond arrangements, though the new charges would have new bonds. The next major step is the grand jury.

Prosecutors will present evidence to grand jurors, who will decide whether to indict Dunaway. Grand jury proceedings are secret, and only prosecutors present evidence. Indictments are not automatic, but they are common. Dunaway would likely remain free while awaiting trial.

He would be required to enter a plea at an arraignment that has not yet been scheduled. He is expected to plead not guilty, and his attorney could file the plea in writing and waive an in-court hearing. No trial date will be set until after an indictment. Trials are frequently postponed because of scheduling conflicts and crowded court dockets.

Yes. Plea deals are common, though it is early in the process. Prosecutors may weigh the strength of the evidence and whether a trial would require young, alleged victims to testify. A plea agreement or guilty plea could avoid that testimony.

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Johnny Mark Dunaway Dothan Dothan Teacher Sex Charges

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