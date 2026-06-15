Here's the Special Code You Can Use Today for Early Access to Tory Burch's Extra 25% Off Semi-Annual Sale

The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale officially starts on Tuesday, June 16th, but we found a way you shop before everyone else.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.items on sale for an extra 25% Off right now.

We have everything you need to know to successfully shop your faves, including how you can get early access to the incredible savings ahead of everyone else. To jump straight into the sale, be sure to click on the button below. Otherwise read on to find out how you can shop as early as tonight, as well as some of our favorite deals from the sale.

While it seems like a pretty big window to shop, it’s worth noting that items do tend to sell out. In fact, we’ve definitely run into the problem of our size or a color we wanted not being in stock just hours after we last checked. It tends to happen to some of the newer or most coveted items. Because of that, we recommend doing your shopping as soon as you can.

If you are looking to shop sooner rather than later, you can even shop early access with this special code. Right now, Tory Burch is running a promotion where shoppers can gain early access to an extra 25% off sale items by shopping with Apple Pay. Most sale items are included.

All you have to do is add your picks to bag, enter the codeIf there’s something you have your eye on and you don’t want to risk it selling out during the sale, we recommend taking advantage of this early access code while you still can. Looking for some ideas on what to get? We rounded up a few of our favorite bags and accessories from thefor summer is on the agenda, Tory Burch has no shortage of options.

One we’re currently eyeing is the Ines T-Strap Sandal, which makes a great choice for both casual and dressier outfits. Per one shopper, it’s a particular “sexy sandal” when paired with cuffed jeans and a t-shirt. Another said it was so comfortable out of the box. It’s available in two colors.has such a chic timeless look, we can see why fellow shoppers have given it a perfect five out of five star rating.

Per its description, it was designed to be easy and understated with a “relaxed ’70s sensibility. ” It’s made of soft pebble leather and comes in five colors. It’s hard to choose just one, but we’re really loving the Tory Navy.sandal and truly elevated it. The Miller Wedge Sandal gives the Tory Burch icon a ’90s twist thanks to its wedge heel.

One reviewer who called it the perfect summer shoe said it was “very comfortable” to wear, they could wear it for hours on end. There are over 10 colors to choose from, most of which are on sale right now.as well as Tory Burch shoppers for being stylish, iconic, and oh-so comfortable. In fact, these sandals are so beloved, they have over 3,600 reviews and a 4.7 out of five star rating, which is pretty incredible.

“Worth every penny,” wrote one reviewer. We totally agree! These are available in five colors.. It’s made of 100% cotton and features a logo patch and embroidered flower on the back.

The hat comes in three colors: Tory Navy, Tan, and Yellow Sky. With all the summer adventures you likely have planned, it’s not a bad idea to get yourself a bag that can free up your hands. One that doesn’t sacrifice function for style is the. It’s made of “irresistibly soft leather” and features “blown up” diamond stitching for the cute pillow-like look.

According to reviewers, the bag is so classy and goes with everything. The bag comes in four colors, all of which are included in the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale.we believe are worth adding to your cart ASAP. As a reminder, the sale officially begins on Tuesday, June 16th at 7 a.m. ET. Don’t wait!

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