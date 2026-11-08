In the memo Nvidia’s CEO acknowledges having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

In the memo Nvidia’s CEO acknowledges having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy. Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., attends a media briefing following the company’s “Japan AI Ecosystem” reception in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Japan is planning to buy 27,500 next-generation Rubin chips from Nvidia Corp. to build a homegrown foundational AI model for robots. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg via Getty Imagesis the Verge’s weekend editor. He’s covered the tech industry for over 18 years and knows a thing or two about synths.into CEO Jensen Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, an AI executive and agent of the Chinese government.

Also read Nvidia Launches Independent Investigation into CEO Jensen Huang Over Alleged Foreign Intelligence Ties

In addition to the Board of Directors announcing the investigation, Huang sent a memo to Nvidia employees acknowledging the affair. You can read the full text below. I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children.

There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry. Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty.

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Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it. To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done.

I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust. To my colleagues at NVIDIA, including those I have worked alongside for decades, and to our board, partners, and shareholders around the world: you deserve better from me. Leading NVIDIA is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust.

I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to NVIDIA and will work to earn back your confidence. Regarding the national security concerns raised in news reports, NVIDIA’s Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation. I support the investigation and will cooperate fully.

I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America’s national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American. Privacy Policy .

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