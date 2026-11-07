Here’s ‘I Play Rocky’ Star Anthony Ippolito’s Official ‘Rocky’ Movie Ranking

Ippolito, who sat down with TODAY.com ahead of the film’s limited release Nov. 6, also shared the song he envisions playing in the background of his personal training montage.

Anthony Ippolito, the star of “I Play Rocky” and deadringer for Sylvester Stallone, has hit us with his official ranking of the “Rocky” movie franchise.

And it’s a knockout. Ippolito, who stopped by TODAY Nov. 5 to talk about the new film, which is already getting Oscar buzz, tells“The first one is first,” Ippolito says.

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“I’d probably put ‘Rocky Balboa’ second, the sixth one. Then maybe ‘Rocky II. ’” Ippolito’s new film — which was released Nov. 6 in select theaters and will be headed for nationwide release later this month — peels back the curtain on the making of Stallone’s 1976 sports classic, taking viewers inside Sly’s personal story of struggle and tenacity while attempting to get his underdog movie made.

Anthony Ippolito attends the New York screening of Amazon MGM Studios "I Play Rocky" at SVA Theater on November 04, 2026 in New York City. Audiences are well aware that the movie eventually became a franchise that not only included six “Rocky” films, but also three others focused on the fictional Apollo Creed, Rocky’s rival-turned-valued friend.

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But they’re less acquainted with Stallone’s story prior to his fame and fortune — one that, the movie shows, mirrors Rocky Balboa’s journey in spirit. Ippolito, who plays Stallone in the film, underwent extensive prep for the role, including some long conversations with Sly himself.

So we’d say that his ranking isthat he trained for the boxing scenes at the legendary Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn, the oldest active boxing gym in the U.S. that served as training grounds for a number of champions including late greats Muhammad Ali and Jake LaMotta. The 27-year-old actor, who put on 30-40 pounds for the role, says that he even has the perfect training montage theme song: “Walk,” the 1992 single from heavy metal band Pantera.

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