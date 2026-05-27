Here's How to Watch the Rest of the 'Summer House' Season 10 Reunion Live

The unraveling of Scamanda's timeline is nowhere near over.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandscultural event of all time. Yes, only the first part of the three-part reunion special has been released—but the first bombshells followingand co. are very good at pacing out major reunion revelations across several parts, and night one was just the tip of the Scamanda-timeline iceberg.

, also previously dated West—is set to join the cast in part 2. Then, part 3 will see West and Amanda"face the toughest questions yet about their relationship timeline, leaving the house to decide whether the friendships can ever fully recover.

"With Bravo fans across the globe counting down the minutes til the next installment, read on for everything to know to tune into the rest of the. Both installments will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT, in the same time slot as part 1.season 10 reunion live on their local Bravo channel or use their login to stream it from their respective provider's website or app. Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.

Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors If you're the impatient type or don't want to get spoiled by an IG reel, the earliest way to watch the reunion is to tune into the ET broadcast. Summer Houseat next week's installment, in which Dara takes the floor to share her thoughts about West.

"You cannot be a good friend and treat the women that give themselves to you like they're expendable," the newcomer says, earning a"clock it" gesture from Ciara. As the interrogation of Amanda and West continues, the clip also shows Kyle getting visibly heated.

"You are the most immature, fraudulent phony I've ever met," Kyle says . Then, when Amanda gets emotional and walks off stage, Ciara reminds West,"You should go after your girl.

"She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joinedas a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including





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