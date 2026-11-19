College running's biggest weekend is nearly here, with national titles on the line in all divisions.

The collegiate fall racing calendar isn't quite finished, with the 2026 NCAA Cross Country National Championships bringing together teams and individual athletes looking to end their seasons with a title.

Division I gets underway Saturday, November 21, in Terre Haute, Indiana, where 32 men's teams and 32 women's teams will compete. Alongside them will be 38 individual qualifiers whose schools didn't make the team field. If you've been keeping a close eye on college cross country this season, there's plenty to be excited about this weekend.

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Oklahoma State returnsand winners of two of the past three titles, while NC State's women will look to add another trophy to a particularly successful stretch of their own, having collected four championships since 2021. Fortunately, you don't have to make the trip to Indiana to catch the action. Here's when everything starts, where the races are being held, and how to watch from home.

The Division I and Division III championships will both take place on Saturday, November 21, although the two competitions will be held in different states. Division I: LaVern Gibson Championship Course in Terre Haute, Indiana, hosted by Indiana State University. Division III: Bill Huyck Championship Course in Northfield, Minnesota, hosted by Carleton College. The women's 6K starts at 10:20 a.m., followed by the men's 10K at 11:10 a.m., and the trophy presentation scheduled for around noon.

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Members of the NC State cross country team raise the championship trophy after winning the Division I women’s team title on November 22, 2025 in Columbia, Missouri. Oklahoma State has been tough to beat in recent years, finishing near the top of the men’s standings more often than not.

The Cowboys have claimed two of the last five national titles, winning the national titleNC State’s women have enjoyed a similarly strong run, having won three straight titles from 2021 to 2023, before BYU took the 2024 championship. NC State reclaimed the top spot last year, with 114 points.

Division I's national field includes 32 teams per gender, with 18 earning automatic spots through the nine regional championships and another 14 receiving bids through an There are also 38 individual qualifiers in each race, representing schools that didn't advance as teams, so the competition for the individual titles extends well beyond the athletes wearing jerseys from the leading programs. With both individual and team titles on the line, there's plenty to follow once the starting gun goes off.

Sean Abrams was the Senior Editor, Growth and Engagement at Men’s Health. He’s a former hip hop dancer who likes long walks on the beach and large glasses of tequila. You can find his previous work at