Here’s how to watch the 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix for free: Time, livestream

The crown jewel of the Formula 1 calendar is here.

The 72nd annual running of the Monaco Grand Prix is today, June 7, with an early start time for viewers in the United States. Current World Drivers’ Championship leader Kimi Antonelli will start in pole position, with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton behind him in P2 and P3, respectively.

The only Monégasque driver currently on the F1 grid, Monte Carlo native Charles Leclerc, will start in P4 today; he has finished on the podium in both of the last two Monaco Grand Prix races. The Monaco Grand Prix is a 78 lap, 161.7 mile race on a course that is 2.1 miles long.

The race is known for its narrow street course that includes a tunnel and 19 turns; drivers typically race in below average speeds due to the dangerous nature of the track. How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix for free:in the United States. Apple TV subscribers will get access to the entire Formula 1 season at no additional cost. , and information on how to watch your favorite sports teams, TV shows, and movies on every streaming service.

Not only does Angela test and compare the streaming services she writes about to ensure readers are getting the best prices, but she’s also a superfan specializing in the intersection of shopping, tech, sports, and pop culture. When she’s not writing about TV, movies, and sports, she’s also keeping up on theand testing headphones. Prior to joining Decider and The New York Post in 2023, she wrote about streaming and consumer tech at Insider Reviews.





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