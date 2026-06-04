Here's How to Vote for Your Favorite Islanders on 'Love Island USA' Season 8

What jaw-dropping moment will result from America's Vote this year?

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandswill walk away with $100,000. Even before the finale, fans get the chance to switch up the proceedings in the house, from choosing which Islanders will go on dates with incoming bombshells to controlling which couples are up for elimination.

Since Islanders are unaware of their public perception, voting results can lead to theThe original female Islanders sit around the fire pit on night one. Love Island doesn't hold eliminations or add bombshells on a steady schedule. The best way to know when a vote is coming up is to tune in to theevery evening at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

New episodes stream on Peacock every night except Wednesdays, and, starting on June 13, Saturdays are reserved for weekly As for the nights when votes take place, the polls typically remain open for two and a half hours after the end of the episode. For example, thebegan at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT and lasted until 12:30 a.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. PT.

The series will also occasionally The Day 1 Islanders choose their couples on the first night. Each registered participant can vote one time, and once you tap that button, you cannot change your vote, so choose wisely. Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.

Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors In addition to voting, the app features exclusive videos and photos from the villa, as well as exit interviews with departed Islanders, polls about the ongoing drama, and a shop for looks inspired by the Islanders and official merch. (Who else is eyeing aShe currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico.

In 2021, she joinedas a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including





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