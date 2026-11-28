‘The Last Jedi’ director launched an iPhone camera app that applies 'the same custom math I use on all my films.' Here's how it works.

If you’ve got some time to spare to browse through the iOS App Store, try looking for alternatives to the iPhone’s default Camera app, because there are a ton of them available.

From the powerful manual controls ofcamera app to be added to the pile is a little bit different, though. It comes from film director Rian Johnson, of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Knives Out” fame, and his long-time cinematographer Steve Yedlin, and its aim is to bring the pair’s cinematic aesthetics of choice to the photos you snap on your iPhone. , is that it builds its own photo style right from the raw image.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s not a filter added on top of what the iPhone has already done to your pictures—it’s a completely different approach to processing images that gives them a distinctive look. : It’s not cheap at $12.99, but there are no recurring subscriptions to deal with. Here’s what your money gets you. , Google, Samsung, or anyone else—the built-in camera app makes certain choices about how the image is processed.