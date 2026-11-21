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If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Happy Saturday, folks! Not sure what you’re planning to do this weekend, but if you landed here, chances are online shopping is on the agenda.

And if that’s the case, you’re in luck. Even thoughis less than a week away, brands have started their sales this week to give shoppers a head start. And if you’re a true fan ofwill give its loyal members first access for a full 24 hours before everyone else. And we’re happy to report this year is no different.

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Up ahead, discover everything we know about— a full 24 hours before everyone else. To get access, log in to your account, and the discount will be available automatically. If you don’t have an account already, don’t worry — you can sign up for freesitewide and in-store. As always, some exclusions apply, but luckily Anthro lets you know what is and isn’t part of the sale as youHurry!

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There’s Still Time To Get Early Access to Merit’s Black Friday Sale — Find Out How To Save up to 25% off Before Anyone ElseShe© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.