Throw in discounts and fluctuating rates, and two customers could end up paying vastly different bills for the same Starlink satellite service.

Starlink's cheapest home plan costs $44 less per month than it did in 2020, but hardware ownership and regional pricing have changed. Starlink rolled out its public beta in October 2020, with the equipment costing $499 and the monthly subscription $99.

Six years down the road, SpaceX's satellite internet service starts at $55 monthly for US customers, with equipment rentals available at no upfront cost in select areas. That's $44 less a month, or $528 less annually, on the subscription cost alone. Unlike today's renters, those early-bird beta subscribers owned the equipment they paid for, but they were also asked to expect occasional outages, making that initial cost of nearly $600 a pretty sizable commitment.

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Today, Starlink offers three separate residential tiers at different network speeds and price plans. The company also jacked up its residential rates in 2026, but the entry-level rate is still lower than it was in 2020. Throw in discounts and fluctuating rates based on local demand, and two customers could end up paying vastly different bills for the same satellite internet service.

True to its very transparent name, customers were asked to expect download speeds of 50 to 150 Mbps and latency of 20 to 40ms, paired with occasional periods of zero connectivity. The hardware kit with the price tag of $499 included Starlink's original circular satellite dish, a mounting tripod and a Wi-Fi router. With the first $99 monthly subscription payment, the initial cost came to $598, excluding shipping and taxes.

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So if the monthly rate remained the same, the first year's total would've been $1,687, including the equipment. What customers with reliable broadband might scoff at, though, could still be an acceptable price for those stuck with slow DSL or unreliable cellular service, even with occasional outages.back in March 2022, and it took effect for current users in April 2022. The hardware cost also went up to $599 for new users and $549 for customers with existing deposits.

The culprit, according to the company, was inflation. In 2023, there were two prices for residential subscriptions: $90 in areas where there was excess network capacity and $120 in areas where there was limited network capacity. The satellite internet service is now available with three primary residential plans: Residential 100 Mbps for $55 per month, Residential 200 Mbps for $85 and Residential Max at $130. Each plan offers unlimited data, but the first two are locked to speed limits.

The Max plan does get higher network priority and claims speeds of 400 Mbps or higher in suitable conditions. In May 2026, SpaceX hiked those prices by $5, $5 and $10, respectively. In October 2026, additional location-based changes were announced, with some Residential Max customers told their bills would rise to $156 per month while others were told their bills would fall.that some new subscribers scored up to 50 percent off in a promotion running through November 30, 2026.

Starlink said certain discounts last as long as the subscription remains active. Shelling out hundreds of dollars upfront for a dish isn't the only option anymore. Starlink is now offering equipment rentals in several regions, and whileconfirmed that the company introduced a $10 monthly rental fee in June 2026, the fee was reportedly waived for some new orders in July 2026.

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Starlink still owns the rented hardware, and subscribers need to return the full kit within 30 days of canceling their plan or pay its retail price. Subscribers already enjoying limited-time promotional rates keep their discounts until their offers expire. Regional pricing applies afterward, and changing plans during a promotion can also end the discount.of high-speed internet, after which speeds go down. If you don't want the high-speed data cap, Roam Unlimited costs $175 per month.