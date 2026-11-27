More than 60 million Americans could be using the drugs by 2030, double the number that currently use them, according to a new forecast.

The millions of Americans who use GLP-1 drugs to lose weight are reshaping consumer spending and buying patterns, forcing businesses to rethink their offerings. The medications could make the population at large healthier and increase worker longevity, thereby driving productivity gains.

More than 60 million Americans are expected to start using the drugs by 2030, more than double the number that currently takes them, according to an estimate from Oxford Economics, an economic advisory firm. Their user base is already large enough to drive noticeable spending pullbacks on some goods and services while boosting others, according to research from the firm.

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"GLP-1s are no longer a niche story for the U.S. economy," Oxford Economics U.S. economist Grace Zwemmer wrote in a report. "Faster adoption and broader access will continue to drive a reallocation of consumer spending away from food and toward apparel. " The drugs could boost labor supply if workers are healthier and can remain on the job for longer, she noted.