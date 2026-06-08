Here's a guide to World Cup Fan Zones and the FIFA Fan Festival in LA

Ten Fan Zones and a Fan Festival at LA Memorial Coliseum are among the 2026 World Cup fan events in Los Angeles.

Ten Fan Zones and a Fan Festival at LA Memorial Coliseum are among the 2026 World Cup fan events in Los Angeles, which will host eight matches in the 48-team tournament.

The countdown is on! From epic NFL arenas to legendary soccer cathedrals, these are the top 5 stadiums hosting the world’s biggest crowds at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The FIFA Fan Festival is scheduled for Thursday through Sunday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Tickets start at $10.

Los Angeles will be home to 10 World Cup 26 Fan Zones at locations throughout Southern California featuring match watch parties, food, drinks and other events. The World Cup begins Thursday with Mexico playing the opener in Mexico City and co-hosts USA and Canada hosting their openers in Los Angeles and Toronto a day later. Forty-eight teams will be part of the expanded tournament, which culminates with the final on July 19.

The Los Angeles Stadium, aka SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood will host eight matches, including two Team USA contests. A 39-day celebration of international soccer featuring 104 matches kicks off this week when World Cup group stage play begins in Los Angeles and 15 other North American cities. Forty-eight teams will be part of the expanded tournament, packing more soccer than ever into the month-long global spectacle that unites fans from around the world.

Many of them will gather at fan events, including the four-day FIFA Fan Festival at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and more localized World Cup Fan Zones with locations around Southern California.will be at historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Exposition Park. Tickets, starting at $10 for general admission, are on sale Admission is free for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the Coliseum Box Office on event days when the festival is not sold out.

The event includes match broadcasts, musical performances, interactive fan activations, cultural programming, and LA-inspired food and drinks at a family-friendly celebration. Telemundo Deportes’ Luis Omar Tapia breaks down the offside rule in soccer, explaining one of the game’s most consequential calls ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Using Metro or Rideshare to the FIFA Fan Festival is highly encouraged. Metro's E Line has two stops near the Coliseum at Expo Park/USC and Expo/Vermont.

A designated rideshare area is located at Vermont Avenue between Exposition Boulevard and Downey Way. Limited paid parking is available at Exposition Park, the USC Campus, and surrounding lots and garages. SeatGeek’s Senior Director of Marketing Chris Leyden breaks down the best strategies for buying FIFA World Cup tickets, including whether fans should buy early or wait for last-minute deals, how prices could fluctuate, and what supporters should know before entering the resale market.

Below, dates, locations, ticket information and more for the 10 Los Angeles-area World Cup 26 Fan Zones. Group stage matches, including USA v. Australia and Mexico v. Korea Republic.

Family fun soccer zones, beer gardens, and cuisine from the Market's restaurants and specialty shops will be offered. Group stage matchups, including Germany v. Côte d’Ivoire and Tunisia v. Japan.

The event also will feature an opening ceremony, large viewing area, entertainment, soccer exhibition, art walk, interactive booths, food vendors and a beer garden. Simultaneous match viewing and international matchups, including USA v. Türkiye. The event will have DJ performances, meet and greets, interactive challenges, competitive activities and immersive experiences.

Round of 32 and quarterfinal matches and a transformed lakefront view featuring DJ performances, global food, beer gardens, movie cars, muralists, games with prizes and more entertainment. Quarterfinal matches, plus family activities, community marketplace, resources, music, food trucks, drinks and more. Multi-game packages, including semifinals, third-place and final. The event will include interactive games, crafts, appearances from local mascots, educational"science of soccer" exhibitions and activities, and a house DJ.

Tournament's final matches, plus live entertainment, family-friendly games, VIP Experiences, and an adjacent free international street fair with global flavors and cultural experiences. The countdown is on! From epic NFL arenas to legendary soccer cathedrals, these are the top 5 stadiums hosting the world’s biggest crowds at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The World Cup begins Thursday with Mexico playing the opener in Mexico City and co-hosts USA and Canada hosting their openers in Los Angeles and Toronto a day later. The group stage lasts until June 27, then the top two teams in each group along with the eight best third-place finishers will advance to the Round of 32 beginning on June 28. The remaining winning teams will then play in the Round of 16 starting on July 4.

The quarterfinals will be held on July 9, and the semifinals will be July 14 and July 15, leading up to the championship match at MetLife Stadium on July 19.





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