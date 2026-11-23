Here’s where the Seahawks stand in the NFC playoff picture after Sunday night’s dominant 49ers win over the Vikings.

Here’s where the Seahawks stand in the NFC playoff picture after Sunday night’s dominant 49ers win over the Vikings. The Seattle Seahawks are realistically out of the NFC West race after the San Francisco 49ers walloped the Minnesota Vikings 35-10 in Mexico City.

Minnesota’s vaunted defense was shredded by a big Brock Purdy performance, while the Vikings offense committed some costly turnovers and was never really comfortable dealing with the 49ers defensive front. You can deny that the 9-1 49ers are elite and looking like the best team in the NFL, but the reality is San Francisco is playing like a juggernaut.

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As the Seahawks prepare for a Week 12 road trip to Santa Clara, they are three games back of their rivals in the NFC West standings. If there’s any solace in Minnesota’s performance, it’s the fact that they are now just a game ahead of Seattle in the Wild Card race.12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle needed a Vikings win to have an opportunity to pull within a game of the 49ers in Week 12.

Now the best the Seahawks can hope for is being two games back of the 49ers with only five games to go. In the words of Deniece Williams, But the 49ers-Vikings result doesn’t damage Seattle’s hopes of reaching the postseason. If the Seahawks beat the 49ers in Week 12 and the Green Bay Packers fail to beat the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, then Seattle will slot into a Wild Card spot heading into December.

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If the Seahawks get swept by the Niners then forget about the division title, and the Wild Card becomes a lot more uncertain. Week 12 is still about as close to a must-win as it gets for the Super Bowl champions. NFC Playoff Picture: Seahawks remain outside of final Wild Card spot despite winField Gulls previews Super Bowl 2026 with KMA Sports It’s Friday afternoon and the Seahawks are in the Super Bowl.

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