Here Is A Full, Comprehensive Recap Of The Rumored Olivia Rodrigo And Taylor Swift Feud After Olivia Was Asked If There Is “Frost” Between Them In A New Interview

“I think I tried to not let it get to me or upset me,” Olivia confessed in a wide-ranging new interview.

I’m an innately nosey and chronically online celebrity and pop culture journalist, with my specialist areas including deep-diving lyrics and calling out Terrible Men™.first transitioned from Disney star to chart-topping musician back in 2021, at age 17, she made absolutely no secret of the fact that she was a hugeWhen her debut single, “Driver’s License,” charted at No. 3 on iTunes, directly below two Taylor songs, Olivia proudly shared a screenshot of this to her Instagram account alongside the caption: “next to taylor on the us i tunes chart i’m in a puddle of tears.

” At the time, then-31-year-old Taylor was more than happy to reciprocate the affection, commenting on the post: “I say that’s my baby and I’m proud,” prompting Olivia to react by posting a screenshot of the comment with the caption: “What is breathing? ”Taylor continued to support Olivia’s career during these early stages, even posting a video of the teen singing to her Instagram story and writing: “THE TALENT,” which Olivia reposted in utter disbelief that Taylor — who she credited as “the reason” she is a songwriter — had posted her and told her that she was talented.

From this point on, the friendship between the two singers appeared to go from strength to strength, with Taylor sending Olivia a handwritten note and gifts. OliviaRyan Seacrest in an interview: “She gave me this ring because she said she wore one just like it when she wrote, and she wanted me to have one like it, and all of this amazing stuff, she’s like hand-wrapped these gifts.

”And the two finally met in person at the BRIT Awards in May 2021, where they posed for an adorable photo together that Olivia shared to Instagram with the simple caption: “🥺🥺🥺🥺” This post has since been deleted from Olivia's account. , came out, and Taylor’s musical influence over Olivia’s work was at its most apparent in her song"1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back,” which was released with an approved credit to Taylor as it uses an interpolation of her track “New Year’s Day.

”: “I came up with the '1 Step Forward' concept, and I sort of wrote a verse and a chorus. I was in the car on a road trip, and when I got home, I decided to sing it over the chords of 'New Year's Day. ’ I think they're really beautiful chords. I was lucky enough to get that approved, and it's on the record.

”on Olivia’s blockbuster single “Deja Vu. ” Taylor and her collaborators, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent’s, names were added alongside Olivia’s and songwriter-producer Dan Nigro. It later transpired that this addition was apparently due to the reported interpolation of Taylor’s 2019 song “Cruel Summer” in the hit; however, fans of both Olivia’s and Taylor’s fail to see any similarity in the two songs.

If you want to listen for yourself, you can check out"Deja Vu"on Olivia’s hit single “Good 4 U” because of the similarities it apparently shares with Paramore's 2007 single"Misery Business. ” Olivia's song can be heard, with Taylor, Jack, and St. Vincent said to receive a combined share of 50% of the royalties for “Deja Vu,” and Hayley and Joshua receiving an estimated combined share of 50% for “Good 4 U.” It’s worth noting that theWhile the entire situation unfolded in private, some artists came forward to defend Olivia amid the claims that she’d ripped off others’ work.

When the teen star was accused of copying a guitar riff from one of Elvis Costello’s songs in her track “Brutal,” he: “This is fine by me. It's how rock and roll works. You take the broken pieces of another thrill and make a brand new toy. That's what I did.

"the music industry “gray area. ” He said: “These are tricky things and anyone who's ever written a song knows that you rip something off inadvertently, and it makes it to tape, and then it's released, and then there's a lawsuit. Sometimes it's not warranted that people take legal action.

And I think there's definitely become more of a gray area that's reared its ugly head these days… I do think that we should probably meet this with a little more compassion and understanding and try to find a way… All this calling out, it's like, music is a creative thing, and I just hate to see it crushed.

"interview with Alanis Morissette in October 2021, the two women bonded over encountering “mean girls” in the industry. Looking back on her early success, Alanis told Olivia: “There was a lot of bullying and a lot of jealousy and a lot of people whom I’d adored my whole life being mean girls,” to which Olivia replied: “Same!

”shortly after she became the second youngest artist to be nominated in all four of the general Grammy categories in the same ceremony — including the much-coveted “Album of the Year. ” Her producer Dan pointedly added to the publication:"It seems like people get funny about things when songs become really popular.

"In this song, Olivia sings about feeling used and blindsided by somebody that she once loved, with the entire concept of being bled dry by a “vampire” seen as a potential metaphor for the money that Taylor made from securing a credit on one of Olivia’s biggest hits.that the song was not inspired by the star’s ex-boyfriend, Adam Faze, and Olivia explained that she wrote it because she was"upset about a certain situation," and that it is a song about"feeling confused and hurt. " You can read the full theory, Olivia was asked about the speculation that “Vampire” is about Taylor, and she was said to “whisper” in response: “How do I answer this?

” Before explaining: “I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing... I was very surprised when people thought that.

”asked her about the credits situation, and Olivia — then 20 — confessed that she “was a little caught off guard” by the way that other people took credit for her music. She said: “At the time, it was very confusing, and I was green and bright-eyed and bushy-tailed.

” Olivia then clarified that it was her team who handled the situation, and she wasn't"super involved in" the ins and outs of how it was resolved.as she replied:"I don't think I would ever personally do that… But who’s to say where I’ll be in 20, 30 years. All that I can do is write my songs and focus on what I can control.

”It was at around this point that people started to look more closely at Taylor’s own music, specifically a song that she released “from the vault” on her version of her 2012 album, which was released in 2021 — the same year that Olivia entered the music scene. The song in question?

“Nothing New,” which reveals that Taylor hadIf you need reminding, Taylor was 17 years old when she first burst onto the scene, and this song was originally written for her fourth studio album, but not released until almost a decade later, when Taylor was 31. "Lord, what will become of me once I've lost my novelty?

" Taylor questions in the track before singing in the chorus:"I've had too much to drink tonight / And I know it's sad, but this is what I think about / And I wake up in the middle of the night / It's like I can feel time moving. "In the second verse, which was written by Taylor but sung by her friend Phoebe Bridgers, the lyrics ask:"Are we only biding time 'til I lose your attention and someone else lights up the room?

People love an ingénue.

"But it's the bridge that is particularly telling, with Taylor openly admitting that she is dreading the day that she meets a young woman who is following in her industry footsteps. She sings:"I know someday I'm gonna meet her, it's a fever dream / The kind of radiance you only have at 17 / She'll know the way, and then she'll say she got the map from me / I'll say I'm happy for her, then I'll cry myself to sleep.

"And that basically brings us up to the present day, with Olivia back on the media circuit to promote her upcoming third album,ongoing suffering in Gaza . Considering how expansive the interview is, it’s unsurprising that the Taylor of it all eventually came up, with Olivia, now 23, first being asked about how she handles the constant scrutiny surrounding her interactions with other celebrities, to which Olivia said: “I don't really read too far into it. I think it comes the territory, and it's par for the course.

And I think if I dove into every internet detective sleuth that got things right or wrong about my life, or any of my relationships, I think I'd just go crazy. There's just not enough time in the day. ”Host Jon Caramanica then directly asked: “Is there a frost between you and Taylor? Is that something that hovers over your mind?

Is it something that you think is a construction of the people who are doing internet detective work? How do you view that now that you're a few years removed from the initial ruptures? ”Olivia looked visibly emotional as she replied: “Um… I don’t know. I think I tried to not let it get to me or upset me.

I think I just try to keep it trucking. I think that now it was so long ago, I think there's no use in harping on it. And, um, yeah, I just try to make songs that I love, and try to be kind and good to other people, and supportive of other people. And I've always tried to be like that… At the end of the day, I think that's all you can do. ”





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