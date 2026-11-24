The NFL has expanded its Thanksgiving offerings for football fans this season, with a whopping five games spread out over a three-day span.

The shield logo of the National Football League , as pictured on the field at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on Dec. 5, 2025. The NFL has expanded its Thanksgiving offerings for football fans this season, with a whopping five games spread out over a three-day span.

In place are the traditional three games on the holiday itself, but there will also be games played on the day before Thanksgiving and on the day after Thanksgiving, according to the league. Here’s everything you need to know about the games you’ll have to look forward to in this upcoming holiday week.

Also read NFL, CFB Weekend Recap: 'We've Been Cooked Like A Thanksgiving Turkey'

The NFL will get things started a bit early for the holiday weekend this year with a Wednesday night game featuring two of the top quarterbacks in the league. Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers, who are currently sitting in the last wild card spot in the NFC, will travel to Los Angeles to take on Matthew Stafford and the Rams at SoFi Stadium, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. on Netflix.

As an added bit of intrigue for the game, the Packers will likely be getting star pass rusher Micah Parsons back for the game, as he’s been activated from injured reserve and appears set to make his season debut. A tripleheader of Thanksgiving football will get started at noon on CBS as the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions square off at Ford Field with first place in the NFC North on the line.

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The Bears have won five games in a row to move their record to 8-2 on the season, but they’ve had a tough time beating NFC North opponents under head coach Ben Johnson, as they have a 17-2 record against non-divisional foes and a 2-6 record against divisional opponents under his leadership. Still, the Bears are hoping to make a statement after being swept in the season series by Detroit last year.

In the middle game of the afternoon the Dallas Cowboys will try to move their record to 6-6 on the season as they host the lowly Philadelphia Eagles in a game that will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Fox. The Cowboys are trying to chase down the NFC East-leading New York Giants, and while they’ve struggled to build any momentum their offense has been humming along, racking up 91 points in their last two games, including a 51-30 drubbing of the Titans on Sunday.

The nightcap will see another titanic matchup of quarterbacks, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will visit Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in a game that will kick off at 7:20 p.m. on NBC. The Bills currently own the top record in the AFC at 9-1 on the season, including a 6-1 record in conference games.

They will be facing an 8-2 Chiefs squad that is looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2026 campaign, and Kansas City has rounded into form nicely in winning their last three games. The final pre-Sunday game of Thanksgiving week will be played at 2 p.m. on Friday, as the Denver Broncos will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in a game airing on Prime Video.

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The Steelers will enter the game likely clinging onto the last wild card spot in the AFC, with the New England Patriots hot on their heels. The Steelers have lost their last two games, including a 19-16 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

The Broncos meanwhile are currently in second place in the AFC and hold a tiebreaker over the Chiefs in the AFC West, leaving them aiming to potentially make a big statement in what is typically a tough road environment in Pittsburgh.