Philadelphia International Airport is gearing up for a busy Thanksgiving travel season, with more than 1 million travelers expected to fly through the airport in the days surrounding the holiday.

The busiest travel time is expected to be the weekend after Thanksgiving. AAA predicts 81.5 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home between the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and the Monday after the holiday Philadelphia International Airport is gearing up for a busy Thanksgiving travel season, with more than 1 million travelers expected to fly through the airport in the days surrounding the holiday.

With Turkey Day still a week away, the airport on Wednesday let travelers know when to expect their busiest travel days.

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"Between November 19, through November 30, PHL anticipates more than one million passengers will fly through the airport," said officials, adding that it's about 9% higher than last year's travel total. Philadelphia International Airport expects the weekend after Thanksgiving to be the busiest time for travel, with nearly 200,000 passengers expected to pass through the airport.

Here are the busiest travel days expected at the airport, by volume:Wednesday, November 25: 95,438 total passengersBig picture view:and expensive gasoline are expected to keep some Americans from traveling this Thanksgiving, but not enough to make much difference in airport security lines and highway traffic, AAA said Monday. The auto club federation predicted that 81.5 million people would travel at least 50 miles from home between the Tuesday beforeThat’s about 121,000 fewer than traveled domestically over Thanksgivingor a one-tenth of a percent decline, AAA said in its annual forecast.

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If proven accurate, the small drop would end three years of record-setting Thanksgiving travel that followed the COVID-19 pandemic, according to AAA’s calculations.

"After three years of record highs, the number of travelers is slightly lower partly because of higher travel costs this year. But travelers won’t notice much of a difference," AAA Travel Vice President Stacey Barber said in a statement.