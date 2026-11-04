Here are California and San Diego election results for the 2026 midterm elections

San Diego County voters play their part to determine the future of several local, statewide and national races.

Election results for San Diego County and California began to flow once the polls closed. Here are the top races NBC San Diego has been watching.

Early results for the U.S. House District 48 race showed Democrat San Diego City Council Marni von Wilpert with a heavy lead over Republican San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond. NBC 7’s Shelby Bremer reports. Democrat Xavier Becerra is the projected winner for California's next governor over Republican Steve Hilton, NBC News reports. NBC News projects Democrats will take back the House of Representatives and the Senate, wresting full control of Congress from Republicans.

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All 80 California Assembly seats were up for reelection, as well as 20 Senate seats. Results are trickling in on mayoral races in the cities of Carlsbad, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, National City, Poway, San Marcos, Vista and La Mesa.

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San Diego County voters played their part to determine the future of several local, statewide and federal level races and measures for the Results will continue to update throughout the week as data is provided from the California Secretary of State's Office and the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.