Here Are 6 Ways to Be a Better Guest This Holiday Season

You might even get invited back next year.

Contrary to the season’s whimsical, enchanting vibe, the holidays can come with a lot of rules—especially for the host. Make sure you have plenty of food, always offer your guests a beverage, and never, ever step outside the lines when it comes to traditions.

It’s par for the course if you decide to carry the torch lit byand aunties past, but isn’t it about time we gave the hosts a break? It’s not like hosting is a walk in the park to begin with, and who says it all comes down to them anyway? Isn’t it just as important to be a good guest? , but all we ask is, at the very least, try and practice a bit of decorum.

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Show up in good spirits, try not to cause a ruckus, and if you had a good time, make sure to thank your host. It’s simple, really, but just in case you need a refresher, cocktail wunderkind, cook, and your new favorite creator, Alexis “Lex” Alston (Before we get into the meat and potatoes of it all, it might be helpful to share Lex’s ethos on why good guesting is just as important as being a top-notch maître d’.

In her ongoing series calledshe focuses on “Keeping Southern recipes, rituals, and stuff somebody just oughta told you alive. ” And in “Recipe 006” of the 7-episode series, she shares that “hosting is a two-person sport. ” That means the responsibility of making merry during the holidays is split between us, the party’s attendees, and the host.

Thankfully, if you need clearer instructions, Lex is offering up six ways we can be “good villagers,” as she puts it—and it’s just the reminder we needed before partaking in this year’s holiday festivities. With these tips, you might even get invited back.

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“When someone sends you an invitation, answer the RSVP,” Lex says. “When folks are hosting, they are planning food, how much wine and liquor to buy, how many chairs they need. And if your plans change, let them know immediately. ” This one is kind of a no-brainer, but it bears repeating.

If someone invites you to a holiday gathering, no matter the size, the least you can do is let them know if you’re coming. Not only does it help the prospective host know what to expect, but more than that, it’s just plain common courtesy. Generally, the host will let you know if you need to bring anything extra, but regardless, it’s always nice to bring something anyway.

According to Lex, all you need to do is “Get a bottle of wine or liquor you know they like. ” She also suggests bringing things for the party like ice, desserts, or even a fancy bag of pasta. And don’t sweat it if the host is clear that you don’t need to bring anything. In that case, you can offer to help set up or clean up afterward.

To put a bow on it, Lex says, “The point is just simple reciprocity. ”If you’ve ever been on the host side of things, you know how stressful it can be when someone extra shows up to the party. You might not have a place for them to sit or a substantial amount of extra food, and if it’s their first impression, it could potentially ruin their experience. Don’t be that person.

“A good host always got extra, but that’s not the point,” Lex says. Instead of just assuming that the host will be fine with you bringing a plus one, it’s always best to ask. While it’s definitely rude to show up late, showing up too early can also be considered ill-mannered, depending on the host. Arriving 15 to 20 minutes early might be okay if you plan to help set up, but anything more could catch the host off guard.

“Folks might be half dressed, still mopping the floor, and cussin’ over the stove,” Lex explains. “If the invitation says 6, 6:05 is your best bet. ” That said, this rule is very much up to the host. Some people don’t mind if you get there hours ahead and hang out all day, while others would rather you show up a little closer to time.

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This one should go without saying, but if someone opens up their home to you, it’s always a good idea to be helpful. No one’s saying you need to offer to take over their job as host, but a simple “Is there anything I can help with? ” will suffice. Lex suggests offering to refill the ice or carry plates to the table.

You could even offer to help clear the table after dinner is done. According to Lex, “Even if they tell you, ‘No, it’s fine, baby. I got it. Go sit down.

Enjoy yourself. ’ You asked. ”Once dinner is officially over and the chatter has quieted to a soft murmur, you should probably take that as a cue to start gathering your things. Especially if the host starts yawning exaggeratedly or saying things like, “I would hate for you to have to drive back in the dark,” it’s probably a good idea to go ahead and make your exit.

You don’t have to rush out as soon as you take your last bite of mac and cheese, but know how to read the room. And the last but certainly not least unofficial rule: say thank you. Lex even suggests extending the thank you beyond the night of and texting the next morning.

“Tell them what you enjoyed. Compliment the food. Send them some of the pictures that you took,” she says.

“Hosting costs money and time and effort, and the fastest way to get invited over again is a simple ‘thank you’. ” So, there you have it, folks. Being a good guest costs nothing. In Lex’s own words, “The village just isn’t somewhere you get invited to.

You have responsibilities when you get there. ” Be a good villager this holiday season. And if not, Lex’ll tell you.