Holiday events are popping up all over the area this season

The holidays are here and for those who don’t want to stay at home waiting for Santa there are plenty of active things to do around the area.

The local holiday attractions include ice rinks, festivals, light shows and even a train journey to the North Pole. The The Big Bear Alpine Zoo lights up for the holidays with displays throughout the venue. Party with wild animals as the zoo stays open after dark for Wild Lights. The event features more than 2 million twinkling lights and a 100-foot-tall illuminated pine tree.

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Along the trails there are fire pits and s’mores, hot cocoa and holiday cocktails, a Rudolph storybook play area and a winter market of local artisans. Dazzling lights, larger-than-life displays and live entertainment make up this holiday attraction at Wild Rivers Waterpark. There are themed displays that include areas dubbed Sweet Dreams, Outer Space and Christmas Fantasy. People can also check out vendors and grub on holiday food.

The beloved show’s Stars Hollow turns into a holiday village on the studio lot. Fans can check out twinkling lights, step into Luke’s apartment, explore the Gilmore Estate and visit the Chilton School graduation courtyard. There will be nightly tree-lighting ceremonies in the town square, trivia at the bookstore, costume meetups at Stars Hollow High School, Rory’s basket auction near the town gazebo and visitors can join town meetings at Miss Patty’s School of Ballet.

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In this file photo, children stroll on their ice skates at the Holiday Ice Rink at Pershing Square. The rink is now open for the holidays. The 7,200-square-foot rink experience includes “Tuesdays After Dark,” a series of themed skating sessions beginning at 7:30 p.m. with themes that include Broadway on Ice, Latin Holiday Night, K-Pop Holiday Skate and a Country Christmas. The ice rink at L.A.

Live will expend into a complete winter village for the holidays. The annual Kings’ ice rink is growing into a full-fledged new 21,000-square-foot Holiday Village. So this year besides skating on the 9,660-square-foot outdoor rink in middle of the entertainment complex, people can expect a European holiday market, 30-foot Dream Wonderland Light Tunnel illuminated by thousands of lights, Santa’s Workshop, daily Santa appearances plus seasonal food and drinks, entertainment and L.A.

LIVE’s 62-foot Christmas tree. Zoo Lights returns to the LA Zoo with a holiday themed light display. The zoo celebrates the holidays with a trip through a vibrant world of plants, pollinators and displays that include larger-than-life birds, butterflies, insects, flowers, marine creatures plus Ice Age giants illuminated by sculptural lights.

Also on hand is an artificial ice-rink , a carousel and winter treats like hot cocoa, s’mores and even spiked cocoa for those old enough to drink. The Mission Inn is covered with millions of twinkling lights so people can admire the bright holiday spirit.

After taking a free walk through the light spectacle, people can take part in other activities that include ice skating and carnival rides, along with selfie spots set up in the area and along the downtown pedestrian mall. The holiday experience starts with a train ride from Los Angeles to the North Pole as people trek through Travel Town, which has been transformed for the holiday season. Visitors can expect festive train displays, holiday lights, seasonal activities and Santa himself.

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The Santa Monica Pier turns into an alpine village for this holiday event. Visitors can enjoy Alpine-inspired cuisine, check out European craft vendors and local artisans, do some ice skating, shopping, and catch seasonal entertainment plus Santa.

Forget about having a holly jolly Christmas, because here the holidays are about horror as Dark Harbor returns for a two-day-only haunted holiday display that will include ghosts who are all on the naughty list haunting three Dark Harbor mazes reimagined with sinister Christmas storylines. The not-so-merry mazes include “Lullaby: A Scary Mary Christmas,” “Shipwrecked: Wartime Christmas,” and “Infirmary: Lights Out: Silent night. Deadly night.

” “Tinker Bell’s Neverland — An Illuminated Adventure” runs on select dates through Jan. 3 at South Coast Botanic Garden. The new holiday walk-through experience puts visitors inside the beloved Peter Pan story.

Once the sun goes down, the lights will come on at the garden as people will walk through the streets of London, pass a glowing Big Ben and eventually reach the heart of Neverland and into the Lost Boys’ secret hideout with various characters appearing along the path. The Winter Fest OC at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa returns with a slide, ice skating and Santa.

This winter wonderland includes ice tubing, a snow zone, ice skating, carnival rides, trails and bounce houses. Music fans can also check out live music and there will be a nightly tree lighting ceremony plus, of course, Santa will be hanging out there meeting his fans before having to go back to the North Pole.