Bears Beat Seahawks 34-17, Rise to No. 1 in Colin Cowherd Week 9 Herd Hierarchy

Colin Cowherd ranks the Chicago Bears No. 1 after their 34-17 Monday night win over the defending champion Seattle Seahawks, who fell to 4-4 as the Chiefs also slipped in his Week 9 Herd Hierarchy.

Colin Cowherd predicted the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks would meet in the NFC title game, and after Monday night 34-17 Chicago win, he thinks the Bears are the best team in football.

The result reshaped his Week 9 Herd Hierarchy, which has a new team at No. 1 after the defending champion Seahawks, last week top team, fell to 4-4. The Bears moved to the top after beating Seattle, while the Seahawks dropped following a difficult primetime loss. Cowherd said Seattle is fine but noted the team played musical chairs on the offensive line Monday night, missing its left tackle, left guard and right guard.

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He added that it was the first game back for their running back and their third-straight primetime game. On Chicago, Cowherd said the Bears are playing better defense, but he flagged the loss of Jack Campbell, calling him a great player and a great human and saying his absence does not help.

He said the Bears have outgained opponents in five straight games and are very reliant on the health of their offensive line, because Jared Goff can be a sitting duck if he does not have time. The Chiefs slid in the rankings after back-to-back losses to Seattle and Denver. Cowherd said Kansas City is still good but must clean up the penalties and the kicking game.

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He predicted the Chiefs will go 8-2 because the next three games are a layup before a trip to Buffalo on a short week. He also said they have the worst penalty differential in the league. Cowherd said the Chiefs need a No. 2 wide receiver and noted Travis Kelce, 37, should not be the top target on big plays. Still, he expects them to clean things up and be a top-five team by Thanksgiving.

He said they have a great coach and a great defensive coordinator but are unraveling in a few spots. The Lions landed at No. 9 in Cowherd list. He said he would take the Rams to beat the Lions on a neutral field if Davante Adams is healthy, because Los Angeles has a great offense.

He noted that when Adams does not play, the Rams rank 26th in passing offense, and that their dependence on him is remarkable even with Puka Nacua, all the tight ends, Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay. On the Lions, Cowherd said they are playing better defense and have outgained opponents in five straight games, but they are very reliant on the health of their offensive line. He said he never really trusts their defense in a big spot.

Cowherd Evaluates Jaguars Patriots Bills

He also mentioned Myles Garrett is coming back and that Detroit is the only team in the top five in offense and defense, but called them uneven and yet to play four quarters of great football. The Jaguars were a topic as well. Cowherd said people think he has Jacksonville low because of the division, noting they play the Titans twice a year and the Colts twice a year and that he is not sure he likes the Texans now.

He called Liam Coen the best coach in the league nobody talks about, saying if Coen coached in Los Angeles, New York or Chicago he would be the talk of the league. Cowherd said the Jaguars do a lot well but play in a bad division, and he probably should have them at six or five but has them at seven. He also praised Travis Hunter and Parker Washington, calling them two of the top five athletes in the NFL.

He also referenced the Texans twice a year as part of the division discussion. The Patriots are the most underrated team in the league, according to Cowherd. He said they are beat up and were missing their No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 receivers, their No. 2 back and their No. 1 tight end, yet Drake Maye put the franchise on his shoulders in the second half.

He noted New England has five straight games with multiple touchdown passes despite missing many weapons. Cowherd said the Patriots have the Packers, Lions and Bills coming and thinks they could sweep those teams. He added that he will take the over on one Lombardi Trophy for Drake Maye and that the team just has to get healthier. He also called them really good and said they are the most underrated team in the league.

Buffalo is No. 1 by an inch in Cowherd rankings. He said the Bills have the No. 1 scoring offense but have multiple giveaways in four of their last five games. He said that is why he keeps them where they are, comparing it to the Chiefs and penalties, and said you cannot give me worst penalty differential, which starts to sound like stuff the Cowboys do.

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Cowherd said the Bills have too many giveaways and are bad on the back end, which means you can outplay a team and then lose, like a bad bullpen in baseball. He said you cannot have it. He also said he loves a lot about Buffalo but the turnovers are a problem. Seattle remains a top-four team in Cowherd view.

Seahawks Broncos And 49ers Analysis

He said the Seahawks have too many good players, too good of a coach and too much talent, and last night was a bad spot. He said it would be nice if they had another receiver in the building, like Kansas City, but their offensive line issues against Jeffery Simmons and Montez Sweat were too much. He called Simmons and Sweat game wreckers. Denver is a team Cowherd has given up trying to figure out.

He said the Broncos have 15 straight one-possession wins and he does not get how they can be bad in every first half offensively. He loves their personnel and said if you need a wide receiver, call them, because they have guys like Marvin Mims Jr. they do not throw to. Cowherd said there is something quarterback Bo Nix unlocks late in games and noted Denver is 5-0 in one-score games.

But he pointed out they have been outgained by almost 700 yards. He said they do things historically that make no sense, but with their roster, head coach, playmakers and pass rush, he cannot deny it. The 49ers are going to get healthier now, Cowherd said, with Nick Bosa, Christian McCaffrey, Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel coming back. He said to look at their schedule because they are going to start stockpiling wins.

He noted three of their six wins this season have come against the Seahawks, Broncos and Rams, and called them really well-coached and really good, with the fewest big plays allowed, forcing opponents to march down the field. On the Titans, Cowherd pointed to Jeffery Simmons and Montez Sweat and said their big weakness was the back end.

He said they are not blitzing now, with the lowest blitz rate of the season, yet they pressured Sam Darnold 12 times and sacked him three times, and it should have been six. He added they are getting back their high-priced safety in December and corner Malik Muhammad in a couple of weeks, so the safety and corner positions will be empowered and emboldened over the next month and a half.

Cowherd also touched on Tom Brady preparing for an emotional return to Gillette Stadium, saying I love this game. Other FOX coverage referenced Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings with big movement at the top after the undefeated Vikings lost, NFL Week 8 All-Stars comparing Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence, and Tom Brady on the Bears dominant win over the Seahawks, Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers, and Patriots versus Packers.