Herbstreit Declares Georgia-Ole Miss Week 10 Showdown Must-See Game

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has named the matchup between No. 2 Georgia and No. 10 Ole Miss as the Week 10 game he refuses to miss, praising Georgia's control of the line of scrimmage and highlighting Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss's dual-threat performance despite recent turnover issues.

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit named Georgia college football’s team to beat last weekend, and he says the No. 2 Bulldogs’ trip to No. 10 Ole Miss is the Week 10 game he refuses to miss.

Herbstreit, who’s calling an afternoon game Saturday, told ESPN’s Get Up on Friday he’ll sprint home to flip between Georgia-Ole Miss and Miami-Notre Dame.

Also read Ole Miss’ Biggest Georgia Challenge Has Little to Do With Trinidad Chambliss

“Ole Miss and Georgia, the way that game ended last year in New Orleans at the Sugar Bowl,Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts on the sideline during the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect“I said Georgia,” Herbstreit said. “And they were just coming off of a loss against Auburn. Gunner Stockton had three turnovers. Didn’t look good.

”“If you’ve watched Georgia, again, going back to the line of scrimmage on both sides, it reminds you of some of those Kirby Smart teams and what they can do at the line of scrimmage and control the flow and the tempo of the game,” he said. Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss reacts after a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Herbstreit singled out the Rebels quarterback.

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“You have to deal with him and his accuracy, and he’s very decisive,” he said. “ does a great job of stepping up and making you have to respect his legs, and then always has his eyes downfield and makes plays. ” The former Ferris State star leads the SEC with 2,189 passing yards and 18 touchdown passes and has run for seven more scores.

But his eight interceptions through eight games are five more than he threw all of last season, and he’ll play without All-America running backon Jan. 1, when Chambliss hit De’Zhaun Stribling for 40 yards on third down to set up Lucas Carneiro’s tiebreaking 47-yard field goal with six seconds left. , a top-four spot that would earn a first-round bye.

Ole Miss is No. 10, a placement that fueledThe Rebels also bring a 16-game home winning streak, the longest active run among Power Four programs, into what Herbstreit called “a massive one in Oxford. ”Matt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB.

A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport. Matt has built a reputation for his digital-first approach, sharp news judgment and ability to deliver timely, engaging sports coverage.