Conductor Herbert Blomstedt dies at 99; led San Francisco Symphony 1985-95

Herbert Blomstedt, who led the San Francisco Symphony from 1985 to 1995 and top orchestras in Scandinavia and Germany for over seven decades, died Wednesday at his home in Gothenburg, Sweden. He was 99.

Herbert Blomstedt, who led the San Francisco Symphony from 1985 to 1995 and conducted top orchestras in Scandinavia and Germany during a career spanning more than seven decades, died Wednesday at his home in Gothenburg, Sweden.

He was 99. His management agency, KünstlerSekretariat am Gasteig, confirmed the death. Tributes quickly arrived from the music world, including from Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra music director Manfred Honeck, who called him an extraordinary role model and one of the greatest conductors and a beacon of humanity. Blomstedt's final performance came on May 15 with the San Francisco Symphony at Davies Hall.

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He entered the stage in a wheelchair and struggled through Gustav Mahler's Ninth Symphony, which halted for several minutes during the third movement. He was replaced for concerts the following two days and canceled future scheduled appearances this year. Blomstedt had performances scheduled into 2027, including with the Vienna Philharmonic next June, just short of what would have been his 100th birthday.

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Blomstedt Studied Under Bernstein

Vienna Philharmonic chairman Daniel Froschauer said the orchestra had hoped until the very end to celebrate Blomstedt's 100th birthday with a concert together. Blomstedt was born to Swedish parents in Springfield, Massachusetts, on July 11, 1927. His family moved back to Sweden in 1929, and he attended Stockholm's Royal Academy of Music and Uppsala University. He studied under Igor Markevitch, then with Jean Morel at The Juilliard School.

When his Juilliard scholarship was about to expire, he appeared without an appointment at Leonard Bernstein's apartment at The Osborne across from Carnegie Hall. He rang the doorbell and left a half-hour later with a scholarship to study with Bernstein at the Tanglewood Music Center in Lenox, Massachusetts. Blomstedt admired Bernstein's musicianship but disliked his exuberant podium mannerisms.

Early Career And Principal Posts

He won the Koussevitzky Conducting Prize in 1953, made his professional debut with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra in 1954 and won the Salzburg Conducting Competition in 1955. He was principal conductor of the Norrköping Symphony Orchestra in Sweden from 1954 to 1963, music director of the Oslo Philharmonic from 1962 to 1968, principal conductor of the Danish Radio Symphony from 1967 to 1977 and the Swedish Radio Symphony from 1977 to 1982.

He then became chief conductor of the Staatskapelle Dresden and Semperoper in Germany from 1975 to 1985. After leaving San Francisco, he was principal conductor of Hamburg's NDR Symphony Orchestra from 1996 to 1998 and music director of the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra from 1998 to 2005. Blomstedt was a Seventh-day Adventist who refused to conduct rehearsals on Friday nights and Saturdays because of the Sabbath.

He would still lead performances on those days because he considered himself a preacher of music. He won Grammy Awards for recordings with the San Francisco Symphony of Carl Orff's Carmina Burana in 1993 and Johannes Brahms' Ein Deutsches Requiem in 1996. Reflecting on conducting, he described an intense connection with players. Every bar and every note is shared by us, and it is a very intense communication, he told CBS Sunday Morning last year.

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Conducting Philosophy And Mission

It is like intense sex, he added. In a 2020 interview posted by the DW Music YouTube channel, he stated his mission was to bring good music to as many people as possible. It makes you think differently, he said, adding that it gave a more keen feeling for proportions and beauty.

Esa-Pekka Salonen, who led the San Francisco Symphony from 2020 to 2025, recalled in a 2021 interview with London's Philharmonia Orchestra asking Blomstedt how he was filled with joy that orchestras responded to. Salonen remembered Blomstedt telling him: I refuse to have any stress. I only do things I absolutely love. I only conduct music that matters to me and I only work with people that I like and in some cases love.

Blomstedt also described how sound transformed him. Almost like turning an electrical switch for me, he said. When I hear the sound, it transforms me. I'm in heaven.

He married his wife, the former Waltraud Petersen, in 1955, and she died in 2003. He is survived by four daughters and seven grandchildren.