Her Native Name Makes People Do a Double-Take. But She Embraces It

“People question, like, ‘Are you really Native American if you don’t look a certain way?’ And it’s like, ‘Yeah, a lot of California Indians do look like me, actually.’”

Each week, the TODAY Parents team highlights a favorite baby name or set of sibling names. It may be unique, trendy, newsworthy, classic, or just ... fun!

And there will always be a fascinating story behind it.

Also read Cleveland Native and Former NFL Player Calls Out Jared Verse's Recent Comments

“Growing up, little kids especially struggled with my name,” LittleDove Faith Rey tells TODAY.com. “In elementary school, I started going by Dovey Rey. My teachers would put that on my desk. ” By fifth grade Rey’s feelings about her name shifted, however.

“I made a stance about it. I wanted to be called my real name, LittleDove,” she recalls. Rey, 30, is a descendant of Maidu, Miwok and Nisenan tribes, mostly on her father’s side. Her mother has both native and Lithuanian roots.

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Rey’s parents met at a pow wow when her mother was taking college courses in Native American studies to explore her ancestry. Since her fifth grade declaration, Rey has embraced her Native American name, especially because it was given to her by an essential member of the tribe, her great-great-grandmother. Dearstine Starkey, a tribal matriarch and one of the last fluent speakers of her Nisenan language, was still alive when Rey’s mother became pregnant.

Her father asked for a name recommendation and Starkey suggested “Hunja Pulba,” which translates to LittleDove. Her father’s surname, Rey, comes from a French ancestor who arrived in California during the gold rush and married a Miwok woman. But he wanted his daughter to have a native last name.

“He picked RunningBear,” says Rey, “and he chose to name me in English because he thought it would be easier to pronounce it. ” And so LittleDove RunningBear grew up on a 3-acre reservation in Auburn, California, among the remaining 300 members of her tribe. There was just one problem: the fact that she had a different last name than her parents was becoming “a headache,” she says.

“I think they were having some trouble because I had a different last name than both of them,” she explains. “It was just a little tricky, legally and for school and doctor’s appointments and travel. ” In addition to changing her last name from RunningBear to Rey, her parents added a middle name, Faith, since she was born at Auburn Faith Hospital.

“I love LittleDove RunningBear,” she says. “My dad and great-great-grandma picked it for me together. I think it’s beautiful. ” Though she hasn’t considered legally changing her last name back to RunningBear, it does hold a special place in her heart and she submitted her birth certificate to Facebook in order to use it on her verified account.

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Rey relocated to Los Angeles to obtain her doctorate in clinical psychiatry but she recently moved back to the reservation to be closer to her family and to participate in cultural practices. She travels back and forth to L.A. Although she used to get a lot of questions about her name when she introduced herself, in the last year or two, the first question has often become: “Are you Native American?

” She attributes the shift to television shows and movies like Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” that have made traditional native names feel more common. But she still finds herself clearing up misconceptions about indigenous people on her social media accounts.part white. California Indians do look paler because a lot of us are mixed, and that might be a little different than other natives,” she explains.

“People question, like, ‘Are you really Native American if you don’t look a certain way? ’ And it’s like, ‘Yeah, a lot of California Indians do look like me, actually. ’” Her tribe’s population is decreasing. With just 300 members, they’re too closely connected to marry within the tribe.

“In California, a lot of us strongly believe that it’s not your blood. Genetic makeup isn’t per se what is most important. It’s that you know your culture,” she says. Rosie Colosi lives in New Jersey and is a reporter for TODAY Parents.

She has bylines in The Atlantic, The Week, MSNBC, and PureWow, and she has written 33 nonfiction children's books for Scholastic, Klutz, and Nat Geo Kids. Once upon a time, she played Mrs. Claus in"The Rockettes' Radio City Christmas Spectacular," but now she mostly sings songs from"Annie" to her two daughters … while they beg her to play Kidz Bop. Courtesy Michelle RoweCourtesy @_rylee_brown_ via Instagram