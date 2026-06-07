Loved ones of a Middleburg woman killed in a head-on collision are asking for the community’s help after her devastating loss.

‘Her kindness touched everyone she met’: GoFundMe created to support family of Middleburg woman killed in head-on crash– Loved ones of a Middleburg woman killed in a head-on collision are asking for the community’s help after her devastating loss.

Recommended Videos Allie Cox, 34, was killed on impact, leaving behind her husband and 13-year-old stepson, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up on behalf of the family.

“Allie always made everyone laugh, and she would give the shirt off her back without ever being asked,” the GoFundMe reads. “Her endless love for animals and her kindness touched everyone she met. ” “The loss is overwhelming, and the financial stress makes it even harder for Brantley and Kyle to grieve and honor Allie’s memory,” the GoFundMe states.

“The funds raised will help cover funeral and burial costs, allowing the family to focus on healing and remembering Allie for the wonderful person she was. ”Copyright 2026 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved. Rising temps can also mean rising energy bills ☀️🌡️JSO finds human remains in backyard of Northside home after bone discovered on roadThe work on This Old Golf Cart continues, stripping and sandingBig weekend ahead for Crustacean Nation!

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