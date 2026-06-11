Newsom Commutes All 548 California Death Sentences, Victim Families React

Gov. Gavin Newsom commuted the death sentences of all 548 condemned California inmates, drawing anger from victims' families and district attorneys. Sandy Friend, mother of murdered 8-year-old Michael Lyons, called the decision a disgrace.

Gov. Gavin Newsom moved to commute the death sentences of all 548 condemned inmates in California. The decision drew immediate condemnation from victims' families and district attorneys across the state.

Sandy Friend, whose 8-year-old son Michael Lyons was kidnapped, tortured, raped and killed in 1996, said the decision left her in deep pain. She said no one contacted her before Newsom acted. Michael Lyons was abducted as he walked home from school in Yuba City on May 16, 1996. Robert Boyd Rhoades tortured him for 10 hours, inflicted 70 to 80 non-lethal stab wounds, raped him, then stabbed him more than 70 times.

Also read Governor Gavin Newsom commutes death sentences of 548 inmates in California

Rhoades Seeks Resentencing Under New Law

Rhoades was convicted and sentenced to death in 1999. His trial was moved from Sutter Superior Court to Sacramento Superior Court because of intense publicity surrounding the case. Less than a year ago, Friend had to relive her son's murder in a Sacramento courtroom. Rhoades had filed numerous appeals over the following decades.

Under Senate Bill 483, a California law passed in 2022, Rhoades sought resentencing to remove certain sentencing enhancements. In June 2025, the California Supreme Court clarified that SB 483 applied only to portions of death row inmates' sentences unrelated to their death sentences.

Advertisement

As Rhoades appeared in court virtually via Zoom from prison, Sacramento Superior Court Supervising Judge Kenneth Brody told the victim's family: I see how you still come to court to fight for Michael, but you shouldn't have to. You deserve finality. Friend said in a statement that she feels a deep, soul-hurting pain and an angry, screaming feeling inside. She said years of fighting by her and other families now feel like they mean nothing.

She said Newsom did not take the time to look at each case or sit down with affected family members. She called the decision a slap in the face to the justice system and a disgrace. Michael was not a number on a death row list, Friend said. He was a little boy.

He was my son. He had a voice, and that voice deserved to be heard, just as the voices of hundreds of other victims deserved to be heard. Addressing other victims' families, Friend said: I feel your pain, your anger and the shattering of your peace. She concluded: I will never stop fighting for Michael and for the other victims.

Marc Klaas Criticizes Commutation Decision

Marc Klaas, whose 12-year-old daughter Polly was kidnapped from a slumber party in 1993 and killed by Richard Allen Davis, also criticized the decision. The case appalled Californians and helped usher in Proposition 184, the state's tough-on-repeat-offenders Three Strikes law. Newsom is putting these people closer and closer and closer to freedom, Klaas told the California Post. These are absolutely the worst, most disgusting people that have ever lived.

Newsom claims he could not distinguish morally between the worst of the worst murderers and other convicted killers. He said that because each victim's family felt the same sense of unimaginable loss, it would be unfair to execute some murderers and let others live. Critics called that an abdication of moral responsibility.

They asked whether Newsom cannot tell the difference between a serial killer who murdered 16 people and someone who murdered one, or between someone who targeted a little girl and someone who killed an adult. Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho expressed opposition to the commutation. He said any discussion about ending California's capital punishment must begin with the victims, their families and the communities forever impacted by the most heinous crimes.

Advertisement

Ho said mass commutations are at odds with the will of California voters. He pointed to the 2016 approval of Proposition 66, which sought to speed up capital punishment trials and executions. Voters in 2016 also rejected Prop. 62, which would have repealed the death penalty. Prop. 66 passed with about 51.1% in favor; Prop. 62 failed with about 53.1% voting against it.

Newsom Instituted Execution Moratorium in 2019

Newsom by executive order in 2019 instituted a moratorium on California executions. He called the state's death penalty system unfair, unjust, wasteful and protracted. The state's most recent execution happened in 2006. The California District Attorneys Association said Thursday afternoon that it strongly condemned Newsom's decision.

With the stroke of a pen, Governor Newsom has disregarded the decisions of hundreds of jurors and judges, and the anguish of families who lost loved ones to the worst crimes imaginable, said Jeannine M. Pacioni, the association's president and Monterey County district attorney. These sentences were not handed down lightly. Greg Totten, the association's CEO and former longtime Ventura County district attorney, also criticized the decision and its effect on victims' families.

The governor acknowledges in his own letter that this decision will reopen painful wounds for victims' families, Totten said. Yet he made this sweeping decision without giving those families or the prosecutors who represented them an opportunity to weigh in. Newsom wrote that he acknowledges that this finality may bring comfort to some victims. Critics said that framing treated victims as if he were doing them a favor rather than wronging them.

Specific Inmates Affected by Commutation Order

Among death row inmates whose sentences are affected is Brendt Volarvich, who shot and killed Officer Stevens in November 2005 after the officer pulled him over in rural Yolo County. Volarvich was sentenced to death in 2008. Marco Topete shot and killed Diaz in June 2008 after fleeing an attempted traffic stop in Dunnigan. Topete was sentenced to death in 2012.

Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig's office said: My heart breaks for the victims impacted by the Governor's decision to move to commute all death sentences. We will not stop fighting for our victims. The case of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez, who was tortured to death in a case that shocked the nation, was also cited by critics. Newsom is moving to commute his killer's sentence as part of the mass action.

Opponents cited the biblical passage of Genesis 4:10, in which God tells Cain after he murdered his brother Abel: What have you done? Your brother's blood cries out to Me from the ground. Newsom spoke at the Stop the Power Grab Tour rally in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. He has been governor for eight years and is likely seeking the presidency, critics noted.