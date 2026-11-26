A new Higher Education Policy Institute report reveals significant grade inflation in performing arts and media degrees, contrasting sharply with stable scores in STEM fields like mathematics and physics.

A significant report released by the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) indicates that university subjects categorized as 'soft,' particularly performing arts, are driving widespread grade inflation across British higher education.

This academic trend emerges precisely as the Labour government advocates for expanded teaching of arts and creative subjects in secondary schools, highlighting a tension between political policy and academic integrity.

Also read Instant Grade: White Sox Sign Tyrone Taylor to $17 Million Deal After His Big 2026

Surge in First-Class Degree Awards

The HEPI think-tank published data revealing a sharp rise in the proportion of first-class honors awarded to students over the last decade. Between 2015 and 2025, the share of 'firsts' distributed to graduates increased from 20.6 per cent to 27.8 per cent.

When combining first-class degrees with upper second-class (2:1) results, the total proportion of top-tier graduates grew from 67.0 per cent to 73.4 per cent during the same ten-year period.

Performing arts degrees experienced the most dramatic spike, with first-class awards increasing by 13 percentage points. Media studies and creative arts and design also recorded rises exceeding ten percentage points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other disciplines showed notable inflation as well. General, applied and forensic sciences, allied health, and computing fields all saw significant jumps in high-grade awards, suggesting a broader systemic issue beyond just humanities.

STEM Stability Versus Arts Volatility

In stark contrast to the humanities and creative fields, science and mathematics departments maintained remarkably stable grading standards over the same timeframe.

First-class marks in mathematics rose by only 1.6 percentage points, while physics and astronomy saw a modest increase of 2.1 percentage points.

The report attributes this disparity to assessment methods. Subjects that rely heavily on coursework rather than traditional, supervised examinations are more susceptible to grade inflation because grading can be more subjective.

HEPI analysts noted that factors like improved student attainment or teaching quality cannot fully explain the divergence. Instead, the data suggests that students in arts courses are being rewarded with higher grades simply due to their subject choice.

Expert Criticism and Integrity Concerns

Nick Hillman, chief executive of the Higher Education Policy Institute, argued that there must be compelling evidence to justify such large increases in grades, which he believes are currently lacking.

Hillman warned that unexplained grade inflation poses a specific risk to disciplines already under political scrutiny, potentially damaging the reputation of higher education overall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Freddie Pflanz, the report author and an Oxford master's student, emphasized that public trust in universities is already fragile. He stated that safeguarding the integrity of degree classifications is critical for maintaining the value of UK qualifications in a tough job market.

Chris McGovern of the Campaign for Real Education criticized universities for prioritizing recruitment over student welfare. He accused institutions of encouraging 'soft-option' courses to attract applicants, thereby undermining the value of the degree currency.

Political Push for Arts vs Market Reality

The HEPI findings challenge the educational strategy of the Labour government, which has pushed for a broader curriculum including arts at the GCSE level.

Education Secretary Lucy Powell has argued against a 'one-size-fits-all' approach, stating that a focus solely on academic subjects fails children talented in creative, technical, or practical areas.

However, existing official data linking degree subjects with tax records indicates that arts degrees often lead to the worst employment and earnings outcomes in the country.

McGovern added that the rise of artificial intelligence-generated coursework has exacerbated the problem, allowing universities to maintain high pass rates with minimal academic rigor.

He concluded that this mercenary approach places institutional vested interests ahead of the best interests of young people, bringing many universities into disrepute while students graduate into a competitive market with inflated credentials.