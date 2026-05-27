Henry Zankov Returns to Diane von Furstenberg as Artistic Director

A homecoming of sorts: he worked at DVF for four years as head of knitwear

Henry Zankov is headed to Diane von Furstenberg as artistic director. In his new role, the designer—who has built a cool-girl following with his colorful, print-happy eponymous collection—will oversee all creative, from design to visual identity.

He will show his debut runway collection at New York Fashion Week this September. It’s a homecoming: He returns after almost a decade away. Zankov first joined DVF in 2014, where he worked for four years as design director of knitwear under the then-creative director, Scottish designer Jonathan Saunders. Prior to that, he also worked stints at Edun and DKNY in the knitwear category. He launched his own brand, Zankov, in 2020. It began with knitwear, which he injected with his distinct sense of color, pattern, and play. As the brand grew, he expanded into a more comprehensive ready-to-wear collection in that same spirit.

He hosted his first runway show, after seasons of more intimate presentations, for Spring 2026 last September at Fashion Week here in New York. It’s been a quick run, but he’s gained a loyal following and industry renown, even winning the CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year Award in 2024.

“I have always been surrounded and inspired by strong women and Diane is the ultimate embodiment of that,” said Zankov in an official statement. “The DVF woman is a rebel—confident, curious, and independent. It is an honor and privilege for me to build on Diane’s legacy and to carry the brand into the future. ”Diane von Furstenberg founded her eponymous label in 1972.

There, she also invoked color and print with designs that brought ease to a woman’s life. DVF has since become a global brand known, first and foremost, for its iconic wrap dress.

“I am excited to watch Henry’s designs, sense of color, and effortless sensibility seduce a new generation,” von Furstenberg said in the press release. After joining DVF in 2023, CEO Graziano de Boni has brought business operations back in-house after outsourcing management for years in an effort to reclaim the brand’s identity after decades of different creative leads.

“This appointment marks a new phase in its evolution,” he said. Zankov certainly has the capabilities to do so. The vision he’s presented in his own work compliments what DVF has always represented. Her wrap dress revolutionized the way women dressed in the ‘70s, presenting them with solution-based dressing that didn’t sacrifice style, ease, or cool.

And that’s exactly what Zankov does by outfitting women in designs that both stimulate and celebrate them. There’s nothing like the joy you feel after seeing a color-fulled, pattern-bedecked Zankov runway show. We look forward to seeing how he will translate that ethos at DVF come September.





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