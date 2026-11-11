Henry Wade's name is just the start of needed changes at Dallas County juvenile center

The renaming honors a man wrongfully executed, but advocates say better treatment, adequate food and lasting reforms must follow for detained youth.

The renaming honors a man wrongfully executed, but advocates say better treatment, adequate food and lasting reforms must follow for detained youth. From the stories making headlines to the restaurants, music and culture that make Dallas one of a kind, Dallas Observer is there.

Help us raise $25,000 by December 31 to keep independent local journalism going strong in 2027.marks a significant break with the legacy of one of the city’s most influential prosecutors — and an acknowledgment of a young Black man whose wrongful conviction and execution represent some of the darkest chapters in Dallas history. The West Dallas juvenile facility has endured its own share of dark chapters in more recent history.

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Prior to the January 2025 hiring of Lynn Hadnot as the county’s juvenile department executive director, the facility faced scrutiny over reports of unsanitary conditions and the mistreatment of detained children. According to a state investigation, employees at the facility kept youth isolated inside their cells for extended periods without consistent access to exercise, showers, or schooling, while fabricating records to hide the misconduct.

For some advocates, dropping Wade’s name from the building is another step in the right direction that can help steer the center away from its troubled past. The unanimous decision to rename the juvenile justice center by the Dallas County Commissioners Court on Nov. 3 follows Walker’s January exoneration when the county declared that the 19-year-old Walker was innocent of the 1953 rape and murder of 31-year-old Venice Parker, a white mother of one.

Tommy Lee Walker, the Black Dallas Man Executed for 1954 Murder, Declared Innocent“Like many cities in the United States during the 1950s, Dallas was shaped by racial injustice, segregation, and bigotry,”from the Dallas County district attorney’s office.

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“In that environment, widespread reports of a Black Peeping Tom terrorizing women intensified existing divisions, generating heightened fear, division, and animosity – especially between white and Black residents. ”“Dallas police began arbitrarily arresting Black men to question them about the crime,” the summary reads.

“Within 24 hours of the attack on Ms. Parker, dozens of Black men who were near the scene of the attack on Ms. Parker were picked and questioned. Another 40 Black men were questioned during that time, and at least 15 were jailed. But the police had no leads and no suspects.

” It’s fair to note that a change of letters on a building or a sign does not make up for the tragic injustices that Walker’s case highlights, but if a specific symbolic gesture is the jumping-off point to something greater, it doesnt stay merely symbolic for long. Rev. Michael Waters, founder and lead pastor of Abundant Life A.M.E.

Church in Dallas and a founding member of Dallas Black Clergy for Safety, Equity and Justice, is fine with acknowledging symbolism as long as it isn’t viewed as mission accomplished.

“The name change is important, but unless it’s followed by action, it falls short of accomplishing its goals,” Water said, noting that in just a few days, the commissioner’s court has yet another important decision to make regarding what he has been told is a troubling degree of low-quality food being served to the juveniles housed in the facility. He and many of his group members closely follow how things go at the juvenile justice center, and Waters says that since Lynn Hadnot assumed his leadership role, things have largely improved when compared to the alarming reports and practices from 2024 and before.

But again, a bit of progress here and there isn’t what Waters is seeking. It’s in the name of the group he helped found: safety, equity and justice are what the youth of Dallas County deserve, regardless of which name is on the building.

“I don’t want to take anything away from the significance of this name change,” Waters said. “Henry Wade and his leadership left a number of individuals incarcerated falsely… and we know innocent people were put to death largely around racist motivations. And so his name coming down is a positive side and certainly something to be celebrated, but it’s not the end of the work. I always want to be cautious about leaning so heavily into symbolic victories.

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”Henry Wade served as Dallas County district attorney from 1951 to 1988. For many, if they recognize his name, it’s from his involvement in prosecuting Jack Ruby for the 1963 murder of Lee Harvey Oswald or his presence in the seminal, however, local scholars Michael Phillips, Rick Halperin and Hadi Jawad contend that Wade’s “racism, misogyny, homophobia and a careless disregard for the rights of the accused defined his career.

”Wade later tricked the terrified young man into signing a confession after he was threatened with a beating by homicide detective Will Fritz, who belonged to the Ku Klux Klan into the 1920s. Wade lied to Walker, saying that if he signed the confession, the district attorney wouldn’t seek the death penalty.

Wade did not just ask the all-white jury for a death sentence, but he also said in his closing arguments that, “I’d be glad to walk the last mile with you, Walker. And I’d be glad to pull the switch on you. ” Texas executed the 21-year-old on May 12, 1956. Walker’s tragic case isn’t the only one where hindsight changed how a Wade conviction was viewed, while Wade’s racist actions extended beyond arrests and convictions.

Phillips, Halperin and Jawad also noted that Wade “systematically excluded African Americans and other marginalized groups from Dallas County juries through the 1980s. ” The op-ed also detailed how “Wade and his associates made life miserable for the Dallas LGBTQ+ community in the days before the state’s vague sodomy law was overturned in the 2003When asked about the name change, Phillips said he hopes a picture of Walker and a plaque detailing his case and wrongful execution will be displayed there.

“I want those working there to always reflect on the need to be aware of how racism can distort their work and warp the pursuit of justice,” he said. “The name change will hopefully inspire continued improvement in the treatment of those incarcerated there. ” For his part, Waters is already looking ahead to the work that needs to be done and the promises that need to be kept.

“I am certainly grateful to see the changes that are taking place,” he said. “But as we’ve continued to push forward, the idea that simply meeting minimal standards is enough is something that we reject. ”From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Dallas unique, we’re there. This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce.

Help us raise $25,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027.. He’s held the position since November 2022. Since joining the team, Kelly has covered topics such as state and local politics, crime and public safety, education and immigration. A native Texan, Kelly has contributed to other publications including