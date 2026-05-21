Henry Thurlow's Honest Opinion on The Ending of Asta's Quest to Become Wizard King

Henry Thurlow, a notable anime director associated with projects such as One Piece, has shared his thoughts on the ending of Asta's journey to become wizard king. While acknowledging that it was alright, Thurlow expressed some preferences regarding the finale, while also looking forward to the upcoming new episodes.

In the shonen world, some stories have become legendary, with the tales of Asta and Monkey D. Luffy easily fitting the bill. However, bringing its story to an end earlier this year, one of the biggest anime directors working today, Henry Thurlow , has taken the chance to share their thoughts on the grand finale ofAsta’s quest to become wizard king .

Having recently caught up on the manga since October of last year, he admitted it was alright, not bad, not great. Most of his thoughts were favorable, saying that the ending was fine and appreciated how plot points were concluded and epilogues were given to almost every character. Thurlow also mentioned how the 'final arc’s pacing was very fast, as were the final few chapters, and there was no ‘twist’ in the story, unlike most of the arcs.

He was looking forward to new episodes of the anime adaptation, marking the first time since 2021 that new episodes will be released. One aspect that Thurlow mentioned he might not get in terms of closure was with Noelle, leaving room for an epilogue chapter.

However, he confirmed that there hasn't been any confirmation from the creators regarding an epilogue chapter





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Henry Thurlow Anime One Piece Mangas The Ending Of Asta's Quest Wizard King Closure New Episodes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A Brutally Honest Kid Reviews ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’What do kids really think of the new ‘Star Wars’ movie? We asked an eight-year-old to give us their opinion.

Read more »

‘Heartbroken’ Seth Meyers Gets Honest About Stephen Colbert CancellationVic Verbalaitis is a Night Breaking News Reporter at The Daily Beast. He has an M.A. in magazine journalism from New York University and has written for Newsweek and People.

Read more »

Aaron Rodgers reveals honest opinion of Steelers offseason movesAaron Rodgers revealed his honest opinion of the Pittsburgh Steelers offseason moves and the team's NFL draft picks.

Read more »

Max Holloway gets honest about upcoming fight with Conor McGregorMax Holloway got completely honest about his upcoming fight against former two-division champion Conor McGregor at UFC 329.

Read more »