Henry Ruggs III Denied Parole in Tina Tintor Death Case

Former Las Vegas Raiders star Henry Ruggs III has been denied parole by the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners in connection with the death of a 23-year-old Nevada woman, Tina Tintor, and her dog.

Former Las Vegas Raiders star Henry Ruggs III was denied parole on Thursday by the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners. Ruggs, who was selected out of Alabama in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, pleaded guilty to felony DUI in May of 2023 for causing the death of a 23-year-old Nevada woman, Tina Tintor , and her dog, after crashing into her parked vehicle in his sports car.

According to authorities, Ruggs' vehicle reached speeds up to 156 mph. The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners did not expand on its reasons for denying Ruggs' parole. Ruggs' attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, stated that their client and his office continue to feel the grief and loss suffered by Ms. Tintor's family. The former Raider will not have another chance at parole until three months before his Aug. 24, 2027, mandatory parole release date.

Ruggs played the entirety of his rookie season with the Raiders, but only seven games of his second season. The club immediately released him on the day of the crash. The incident occurred in the early hours of November 2, 2021, when Ruggs crashed his 2020 Range Rover into Tintor's vehicle, which was parked on a Las Vegas street.

Ruggs, who was driving at a high speed, was unable to stop in time and crashed into Tintor's vehicle, causing fatal injuries to both Tintor and her dog. The crash was widely reported in the media, and it led to widespread outrage and calls for Ruggs to be held accountable for his actions. Ruggs was eventually arrested and charged with felony DUI and reckless driving, and he pleaded guilty to the charges in May 2023.

As a result of his guilty plea, Ruggs was sentenced to serve a minimum of three years in prison, with the possibility of parole after serving two-thirds of his sentence. The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners' decision to deny Ruggs' parole is a significant blow to his hopes of being released from prison early. Ruggs will now have to serve out the remainder of his sentence, which is expected to be several years.

The incident has had a profound impact on Ruggs' life, and it has led to widespread criticism of his actions. Ruggs' decision to drive at such a high speed has been widely condemned, and it has raised questions about the safety of roads and the need for stricter laws and penalties for reckless driving





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