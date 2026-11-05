Henry Nowak Family Condemns Vickrum Digwa Sentence Appeal And Early Release Of Killer's Mother

The family of Henry Nowak expresses outrage over the appeal of his murderer Vickrum Digwa and the impending early release of Digwa's mother, Kiran Kaur, under government schemes.

The family of Henry Nowak has expressed profound anger and distress regarding the legal maneuvers of his killer, Vickrum Digwa. Digwa is currently seeking to reduce his life sentence, while his mother, Kiran Kaur, is scheduled for early release from prison despite being convicted of assisting an offender in the murder of the eighteen-year-old university student.

Sentence Appeal Hearing Details

A three-judge panel will hear arguments from both Digwa and the Attorney General today at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. The hearing, set to begin at 10am, involves Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, Mr Justice Nicklin, and Mr Justice Wall reviewing the case. Digwa claims his minimum term of twenty-one years, imposed in June after stabbing Henry Nowak with an eight-inch ceremonial knife on December 3 of last year, is manifestly excessive. Conversely, Attorney General Ellie Reeves has referred the sentence to the Court of Appeal, arguing it is unduly lenient.

Also read Henry Nowak Family Condemns Political Exploitation of Murder Case

Family Outrage And Step-Mother Statements

Katie Nowak, Henry's stepmother, described the legal process as unfair in an ITV Tonight documentary airing at 9pm. She stated that the family must endure another fight despite a clear verdict, calling the possibility of Digwa overturning his conviction ludicrous. Henry's father, Mark Nowak, echoed these sentiments, calling the situation shocking and an absolute disgrace. The family emphasized that the timing of these legal challenges adds unnecessary trauma during a period meant for mourning.

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Controversy Over Kiran Kaur Early Release

Compounding the family's distress is the imminent freedom of Kiran Kaur, who was sentenced to three years in July for hiding the murder weapon. The fifty-three-year-old is expected to be released next month after serving only one year, part of the government's early release scheme. Henry's mother, Lucy Ross, condemned Kaur's actions, stating that while mothers protect their children, they must also protect them from right and wrong. She noted that Kaur hid the blood-stained blade and never took responsibility for her role in the tragedy.

Impact On Victims And Police Investigations

The family finds the release timing particularly cruel as it coincides with the first anniversary of Henry's death. Mark Nowak highlighted the disparity, noting he will not spend Christmas with his son while his killer's mother goes free for the holiday. The government has been asked to rethink the early release scheme, with victims calling for more weight to be given to their feelings. Meanwhile, independent reviews led by former lord chancellor Alex Chalk and inspections by His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary continue into Hampshire Police's handling of the incident.