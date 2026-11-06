Henry Nowak Family Claims Police Withheld Bodycam Footage to Protect Reputation

The family of murdered student Henry Nowak alleges police delayed showing wrongful arrest footage until the trial to protect their reputation and avoid public scrutiny of their actions.

The family of Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old student murdered in Southampton on December 3, has formally alleged that police officers deliberately withheld shocking body-worn camera footage from his relatives for five months.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary did not show the family the video of Henry's wrongful arrest until it was presented as evidence during the murder trial of his attacker, Vickrum Digwa, on May 14 this year.

Also read Henry Nowak Family Condemns Killer Vickrum Digwa's Sentence Appeal and Mother Kiran Kaur's Early Release

Henry's stepmother, Katie Nowak, and father, Mark Nowak, stated they believe law enforcement officials hoped Digwa would plead guilty, which would have prevented the footage from ever entering the public domain and triggered a political backlash.

IOPC Investigation and Police Response Details

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an investigation into the police response to the stabbing but informed the family in a letter dated April 10 that no officers would face criminal or disciplinary charges.

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The letter to the Nowak family stated that after careful consideration, no concerns were identified in the officers' actions that were serious enough to justify the beginnings of disciplinary proceedings.

Mark and Katie Nowak described feeling manipulated during their darkest hours, asserting that decisions were made to protect the police reputation rather than to support the grieving family or provide immediate truth.

Witness Accounts of the Wrongful Arrest

The withheld bodycam footage captures the moment Henry was handcuffed by officers while lying on the ground bleeding, having been falsely accused of racial abuse by Digwa.

In the recording, Henry can be heard repeatedly telling an officer, "I've been stabbed" and pleading, "Call an ambulance," to which the officer replies, "Don't think you have, mate."

Katie Nowak described watching the video in a tiny side room at Southampton Crown Court as a moment that changed their world a second time, noting that the horror of the footage made them question every prior conversation with authorities.

Olivia Nowak, Henry's sister, and his mother, Lucy Ross, have also shared their trauma, recalling how police officers first asked about their political views when informing them of Henry's death.

Sentencing Updates and Family Reaction

Vickrum Digwa, 23, was initially jailed for life in June with a minimum term of 21 years, but his minimum sentence was increased to 25 years on Thursday.

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Mark Nowak expressed anger at the lack of truth and integrity throughout the process, stating that as information evolved, it became clear that something fundamentally went wrong on the night of the murder.

Katie Nowak suggested that police hoped Digwa might plead guilty to avoid the exposure of their handling of the arrest, meaning the truth would never have come out without the trial.

Public Outcry and Documentary Release

The incident sparked a fierce public outcry and political debate regarding racial bias and police conduct, which the family fears was exacerbated by the delay in releasing the bodycam evidence.

The allegations were detailed in the ITV documentary Dear Henry: Our Fight For Justice, which aired on Thursday night and featured interviews with the family and their interactions with UK editor Paul Brand.

The family continues to demand answers and accountability, asserting that the initial narrative suggesting Henry was the instigator of violence was misleading and contributed to their prolonged suffering.