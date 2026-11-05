Henry Nowak Family Condemns Killer Vickrum Digwa's Sentence Appeal and Mother Kiran Kaur's Early Release

The family of Henry Nowak expresses outrage as Vickrum Digwa appeals his murder sentence and his mother Kiran Kaur faces early release under new government schemes.

The family of murdered university student Henry Nowak has launched a fierce condemnation of the legal proceedings surrounding his killer, Vickrum Digwa, and the impending early release of Digwa's mother, Kiran Kaur. The emotional outcry coincides with a critical appeal hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, where senior judges are reviewing both Digwa's bid to reduce his jail term and the Attorney General's counter-argument to increase it.

Three high-ranking judges, including Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, Mr Justice Nicklin, and Mr Justice Wall, began their review at 10am today. The court is assessing whether the minimum tariff imposed on Digwa in June was appropriate or if it requires adjustment based on the severity of the crime committed against the 18-year-old student in Southampton.

Also read Rep. Henry Cuellar's campaign office evacuated after suspicious package discovered

Vickrum Digwa, now 23, was originally sentenced to a minimum of 21 years imprisonment for the fatal stabbing that occurred on December 3 last year. He utilized a ceremonial knife with an eight-inch blade during the attack. Digwa claims that his current sentence length is manifestly excessive, which prompted the legal challenge currently being heard by the appellate court.

Attorney General Ellie Reeves has referred the case to the Court of Appeal, arguing that the initial sentence was unduly lenient. This dual appeal process allows the highest criminal court in England and Wales to determine if the punishment properly reflected the gravity of the offense. The legal proceedings proceed despite a clear verdict from the lower courts, creating a significant hurdle for the prosecution team.

Advertisement

In a new ITV Tonight documentary airing at 9pm this evening, Henry Nowak's stepmother, Katie Nowak, expressed deep frustration with the ongoing legal battles. She stated that the situation feels fundamentally unfair to the family, describing the additional appeals as another exhausting fight they must endure after a clear verdict was reached. She emphasized that it is unjust for Digwa to be permitted to contest his sentence again.

Henry's father, Mark Nowak, described the potential for Digwa to overturn his conviction as shocking. Although Digwa is separately seeking to overturn his conviction, a decision on whether that specific challenge can proceed has not yet been made by the courts. The family argues that allowing further challenges undermines the justice already served and denies them peace during this difficult period.

Compounding the family's distress is the imminent release of Kiran Kaur, Digwa's mother, who was sentenced to three years in prison in July for assisting an offender. She is expected to be freed next month after serving just one year of her sentence. This early release is part of the Government's automatic release scheme for inmates serving standard fixed-term sentences.

The Sentencing Act 2026 mandates that most inmates are automatically released on license after serving one-third of their term, rather than the previous half or 40 percent. Kaur had already spent 221 days on remand, which was deducted from her total sentence. Her release date coincides uncomfortably close to the first anniversary of Henry Nowak's death, intensifying the family's anguish.

Henry Nowak's mother, Lucy Ross, criticized Kaur's actions, noting that she hid a blood-stained knife and failed to protect her son from wrongdoing. The family finds the timing of her release particularly cruel, as it denies them peace during the anniversary period. Ms. Ross highlighted the disparity between her ability to visit Henry's grave and Kaur's ability to visit her own son.

Advertisement

Ms. Ross added that Kaur could arrange a visiting order to see Digwa immediately upon release. In contrast, she must visit Henry's grave to see him. Mr. Nowak called the situation an absolute disgrace, questioning how it is right for Kaur to be out for Christmas while he will not have Christmas with his son. The family is urging the Government to rethink the early release scheme.

Mrs. Nowak said that victims need to have far more weight and thought given to how they feel throughout this whole process. She noted that it does not feel like anyone is on their side. The family has called on the Government to reconsider its decision to allow Kaur's early release and to examine the broader implications of the scheme on victims' rights.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood recently announced an independent review led by former lord chancellor Alex Chalk to examine missed opportunities to intervene in the case. Additionally, His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services launched an investigation into Hampshire Police's handling of the case following requests from police and crime commissioner Donna Jones.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct also launched an investigation in July into two officers for potential gross misconduct over their interactions with Mr. Nowak on the night he was stabbed. The watchdog is examining whether race or religion contributed to the officers' decision-making. Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated he wants to see the results of the review before weighing in on how the family has been treated.

Police body-worn video released previously showed officers handcuffing Mr. Nowak as he lay dying after Digwa falsely told officers that the teenager had racially abused him. In the footage, which prompted huge protests, Mr. Nowak could be heard repeatedly saying 'I've been stabbed' to which an officer replied 'Don't think you have, mate.' The documentary 'Dear Henry: Our Fight For Justice' airs tonight on ITV.