Henry Nowak Family Exposes Police Cover-Up: Bodycam Withheld, Officer Dismissed Stabbing Claims

The Nowak family claims Hampshire police manipulated narratives and withheld bodycam footage to protect their reputation following Henry Nowak's fatal stabbing by Vikrum Digwa.

The family of Henry Nowak has issued a scathing public condemnation of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers, accusing them of gaslighting grieving relatives and prioritizing institutional reputation over the truth. This revelation follows the fatal stabbing of the Southampton teenager in 2023, where police initially denied he had been stabbed and attempted to cast him as the aggressor in the altercation. Henry Nowak was killed after a confrontation with Vikrum Digwa, yet investigators systematically suppressed evidence that would have clarified the actual circumstances surrounding his death.

Mark Nowak, Henry's father, told broadcaster ITV that the family feared they were being manipulated during their darkest hours. He described a shocking and evolving police narrative that shifted multiple times during their interactions with investigators. The story began with claims that first aid was administered, then changed to say everyone was detained, before finally asserting that Henry was handcuffed, detained, and arrested while dying on the ground.

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Crucially, the Nowak family revealed that bodycam footage showing the final moments of Henry's life was withheld from them until it was played during Digwa's trial at Southampton Crown Court. In the video, an officer can be heard dismissively telling Henry, "I don't think you have, mate," after the teenager asserted he had been stabbed. The officer then proceeded to handcuff the teen as he lay dying, callously ignoring his pleas for help.

Mark Nowak explained that the video was not provided to the family until the very last possible moment, meaning the truth might never have been known had the killer pleaded guilty. The family stated that their world changed twice: first when they were told Henry had died, and second when they finally watched the video footage in court. This delay in disclosure highlights the severe lack of transparency in the initial police response to the tragedy.

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Britain's Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) initially investigated the police response and concluded that officers had acted appropriately with no need for further action. However, after the bodycam footage was played in court, the IOPC launched a second investigation and a broader government review of events was announced. This reversal acknowledges that the initial conclusion was too hasty and failed to account for the disturbing conduct captured on camera.

Police initially sought to frame Henry Nowak as the attacker, releasing a statement implying he started the fight and assaulted Vikrum Digwa and his brother. This narrative was based on Digwa's false claim that he was the victim of a racial assault. The police initially accepted this claim without sufficient scrutiny, despite having evidence of Digwa's prior dishonesty and status as a serial liar. The knifeman even enlisted his mother to hide the murder weapon, a traditional Sikh dagger, after the attack.

The family noted that police immediately began interrogating them about Henry's political views and asked them to approve a press release casting Henry as the aggressor. The force also sought to publicly intervene during the trial to warn the public about supposed misinformation, a rare step that highlighted their effort to control the public narrative surrounding the case. This intervention occurred while the family was being misled about the fundamental facts of the incident.

The revelation of the police conduct has intensified scrutiny on how law enforcement agencies handle sensitive incidents and interact with grieving families. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall expressed concern about social media amplifying false narratives during the subsequent unrest in Southampton, reflecting a broader political desire to combat misinformation. However, the Nowak family argues that the police were the primary source of the misleading information in the immediate aftermath.

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Mark Nowak stated that the force tried to cast Henry as the aggressor despite evidence that Vikrum Digwa was a serial liar. The family's public allegations challenge the integrity of the initial police investigation and underscore the critical importance of transparency in cases involving fatal police encounters. The case has sparked a wider debate about accountability and the need for independent oversight in similar high-profile tragedies across the United Kingdom.