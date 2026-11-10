Henry Cavill's Highlander Role Gives Connor MacLeod a Power Geralt Lacks

Henry Cavill stars as Connor MacLeod in the Highlander remake, an Immortal who absorbs the strength and memories of fallen foes through the Quickening.

Henry Cavill is set to star as Connor MacLeod in the upcoming remake of Highlander, a role that gives the actor an ability none of his previous characters possess. Cavill spent three seasons playing Geralt of Rivia on Netflix's The Witcher before Liam Hemsworth took over the part in season 4, and the Highlander project now places him in a new fantasy-action lead.

Connor MacLeod is an Immortal and the central figure of the story as the titular Highlander, who is set to one day fight for The Prize. The remake is directed by Chad Stahelski, with a screenplay credited to Ryan J. Condal, Michael Finch, and Kerry Williamson, and it is produced by Neal H. Moritz.

Also read Connor Hellebuyck stops 23 shots as surging Devils blank Maple Leafs

The Quickening Gives Connor MacLeod a Unique Edge

The Quickening is the key mechanism behind Connor's distinct power. When an Immortal is killed, generally by another Immortal, a surge of energy escapes the fallen body and allows the victor to absorb the strength and memories of the defeated foe.

Connor's immortality carries an inherent tension, reflected in the line from the original 1986 Highlander film that there can be only one. Only one Immortal can ultimately be the last of his kind, which gives every battle weight beyond the fight itself.

Advertisement

Alongside immortality and the Quickening, Connor also has enhanced regeneration. Born in the 16th century in Scotland, he has spent centuries exploring the Earth and training as a swordsman to prepare for that final contest.

Geralt of Rivia's Physical Skills Compared

Geralt of Rivia is not immortal, but he shares some powers with Connor MacLeod. He benefits from slow aging, along with tremendous skills in regeneration and healing, and he is free from any connection to a race of Immortals.

Geralt is also a trained swordsman with greater speed, skill, and reflexes than Connor has generally been depicted as having. He is a fantastic tracker with elevated senses, and mutations contribute to his enhanced physical powers of movement and fighting.

Doug Cockle voiced Geralt in The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep and had previously voiced Geralt of Rivia in all three The Witcher video games. Those games informed much of the look and feel of the series, and they were themselves drawn from The Witcher novels.

Advertisement

Who Would Win and What Follows for Cavill

If Geralt of Rivia and Connor MacLeod ever met in battle, the outcome is hard to predict. The source material suggests that much would depend on how the upcoming film depicts Connor.

Still, the more battle-hardened and practiced Geralt would likely hold at least a small advantage over his Highlander foe. Both characters are described as excellent parts for Henry Cavill.

The Witcher will continue in some form without Cavill, even after the Netflix series ends. The rebooted Highlander story, meanwhile, is only just beginning.