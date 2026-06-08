Henry Cavill on James Bond: 'I Would Love to Be a Villain'

Henry Cavill opens up about James Bond rumors, his desire to play a Bond villain, and his upcoming spy comedy about rival fathers-to-be.

Henry Cavill has long been a fan favorite to play James Bond , but the actor recently clarified his stance on the iconic role. In a new interview, Cavill admitted that while he would have loved to play 007 earlier in his career, he now considers himself too old to start the franchise.

Instead, he expressed a strong interest in portraying a Bond villain, a role that would allow him to explore a darker, more menacing side. Cavill's comment comes as the Bond franchise undergoes a major reinvention, with Denis Villeneuve attached to direct the next film and Steven Knight writing the screenplay. No actor has been officially cast, leaving the door open for speculation.

Cavill's name has been linked to Bond for years, fueled by his physical presence as Superman and his suave performance in Guy Ritchie's The Man from U.N. C.L. E. However, the actor's recent remarks suggest he has moved on from the Bond dream, focusing instead on other projects. One such project is an untitled spy comedy directed by McG, based on a short story by Sean Lewis.

The film follows two rival spies who meet at a Lamaze class after their wives become friends. Their carefully compartmentalized lives unravel in perilous and absurd ways, forcing them into an awkward alliance on the path to fatherhood. Cavill's role in the film is undisclosed, but the premise hints at a comedic tone reminiscent of True Lies. Online reactions to Cavill's Bond comments have been mixed, with many fans expressing frustration that he never got the chance to play 007.

One user remarked, 'It almost feels like a meme how he constantly gets cast as a spy character lead in films yet never does 007 Bond lol.

' Meanwhile, Cavill's potential as a Bond villain has been widely praised, especially after his menacing turn as August Walker in Mission: Impossible - Fallout. As the Bond franchise prepares for a new era, Cavill's villainous aspirations may prove to be a perfect fit, offering a fresh take on the classic franchise





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Henry Cavill James Bond 007 Bond Villain Spy Comedy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Henry Cavill's Five On‑Screen Spy Roles Reveal a Hidden 007 TalentAn overview of Henry Cavill's five movie spy characters, from satirical Argylle to serious roles in Guy Ritchie's films, and how they compare to the iconic James Bond archetype.

Read more »

Chad Stahelski's Highlander Reboot with Henry Cavill and Russell Crowe Excites FansHenry Cavill stars as Connor MacLeod alongside Russell Crowe as Ramirez in the Highlander reboot directed by Chad Stahelski, with a star-studded cast and a $180 million budget. The article also highlights Cavill's 2019 flop Night Hunter and includes a quiz about action hero partners.

Read more »

Henry Cavill Lands Netflix Spy Comedy After Missing Out on James Bond RoleHenry Cavill, previously a frontrunner for James Bond, is cast in a Netflix spy action-comedy with Kevin Hart after age concerns reportedly blocked his Bond prospects. The film, directed by McG, reimagines the spy genre with comedic elements.

Read more »

Zack Snyder Reflects on Man of Steel with New PosterZack Snyder shared a dramatic poster of Henry Cavill as Superman from Man of Steel, accompanied by Jor-El's speech, sparking fan demands for Cavill's return and SnyderVerse restoration while reigniting the debate over his interpretation of the character.

Read more »