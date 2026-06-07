Henry Cavill Lands Netflix Spy Comedy After Missing Out on James Bond Role

Henry Cavill, previously a frontrunner for James Bond, is cast in a Netflix spy action-comedy with Kevin Hart after age concerns reportedly blocked his Bond prospects. The film, directed by McG, reimagines the spy genre with comedic elements.

Henry Cavill , once considered a top contender for the James Bond franchise, appears to be passed over for the iconic role, with his age of 43 cited as a likely factor.

However, Cavill is not left without a notable spy role. He has joined the cast of an untitled spy action-comedy directed by McG for Netflix. In this film, Cavill stars alongside Kevin Hart as rival spies who are forced to become partners after their double lives collide, specifically when they meet in a Lamaze class and their wives become friends.

The project is based on a short story by Sean Lewis, with the script by Adam Nee, Aaron Nee, and Jonathan Tropper. McG directs, and producers include Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Ryan Reynolds. Cavill's suitability for a super spy role was previously demonstrated in the 2015 Guy Ritchie remake of 'The Man from U.N. C.L.

E.', where he played Napoleon Solo, an American spy paired with a Russian counterpart during the Cold War. That performance showcased his ability to embody the charm and capability required for such a part, even if the Bond opportunity has now seemingly closed. This new Netflix venture, however, is described as leaning more into comedy than straight action or classic spy tropes, promising 'hilarious and dangerous' situations as the two agents work together.

Before this film's release, Cavill is scheduled to appear with Millie Bobby Brown in another project, details of which are not specified here. The movie represents a fresh start for Cavill in the spy genre, offering a different tone and platform after his Bond hopes faded





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Henry Cavill James Bond Netflix Spy Comedy Kevin Hart Mcg The Man From U.N.C.L.E. Age Casting Action-Comedy

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