Henry Cavill and Guy Ritchie's 'The Covenant' Fails at Box Office Despite Streaming Success

Henry Cavill and Guy Ritchie's new heist film 'The Covenant' grossed only $28 million against a $70 million budget, yet it reached #1 on Starz in PVOD.

Henry Cavill and Guy Ritchie's latest cinematic collaboration, titled ' The Covenant', has officially concluded its theatrical run with a box office total of approximately $28 million worldwide. This final gross figure represents significantly less than half of the film's reported $70 million production budget, marking a financial underperformance for the high-profile partnership. The disappointing numbers highlight a growing trend where Ritchie's films, despite critical or audience support on home screens, struggle to attract large cinema audiences in recent years.

The Covenant Financial Results Breakdown

The domestic United States release accounted for only $5.7 million of the total gross, a figure that stands as the lowest box office earning for any Guy Ritchie movie directed or co-written in the last 20 years. The international markets contributed slightly more, but not enough to offset the heavy costs of production and distribution. Industry analysts point to this stark disparity between budget and return as a significant warning sign for the studio and the creative team involved in the project.

Also read Guy Ritchie's TV Adaptations Show Mixed Reception and Foreshadow Streaming Success

Following its brief window in theaters, 'The Covenant' found a new life through Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) releases. The film eventually climbed to the number one spot on the Starz streaming platform, demonstrating that while it failed to captivate moviegoers in cinemas, it resonated strongly with home viewers. This pattern of theatrical failure followed by streaming success has become a recurring theme for both Ritchie and Cavill in their recent projects.

Critical Reception and Plot Details

The film follows Cavill as Sid, a specialist on a dangerous mission to a private island to steal back a billion-dollar fortune alongside Jake Gyllenhaal's character, Bronco, and Eiza Gonzalez as the team leader, Rachel. Critics remained divided upon release, giving the movie a modest 53 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. The primary criticism centered on the film feeling like a paint-by-numbers entry in the Ritchie filmography, lacking fresh ideas or innovation.

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Audiences, however, were more forgiving than professional critics, awarding the film an 82 percent rating. Despite this positive reception from general viewers, the favorable reviews did not translate into ticket sales. The disconnect between critic and audience scores further illustrates the challenges faced by the film in a crowded theatrical market where novelty and spectacle are often required to drive attendance.

Recent Struggles for Cavill and Ritchie

Neither Henry Cavill nor Guy Ritchie has experienced consistent box office success in recent years. Cavill, who recently concluded his tenure as Superman, starred in Michael Vaughan's $200 million Apple TV spy comedy, which also struggled in theaters before becoming one of the platform's biggest streaming hits. Additionally, Cavill's supporting role as Sherlock Holmes in Netflix's upcoming movies remains his other major recent output, with expectations high for future performance.

Ritchie's directorial track record has also faced headwinds. None of his recent movies have managed to break even at the box office, a fact supported by financial tables released by industry analysts. However, Ritchie continues to find steady work in television and streaming. He is currently preparing for a project titled 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare', which stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Rosamund Pike, and Anthony Hopkins.

Future Outlook and Upcoming Releases

The upcoming release of 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' is scheduled for February 2027, a month often regarded as a graveyard for movie releases where audience turnout is typically lower. The film promises a tale of blackmail, murder, and a brutal battle for succession within a wealthy family. It remains to be seen whether this high-profile cast and genre shift can finally break Ritchie's recent run of theatrical underperformance.

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As the entertainment industry continues to shift towards streaming-first strategies, the financial viability of big-budget theatrical releases remains in question. For Cavill and Ritchie, the challenge will be to craft narratives that not only satisfy streaming subscribers but also compel audiences to leave their homes and visit cinemas. The results of their future projects will be closely watched to determine if this new partnership can regain its former glory or if the streaming route will become the permanent standard for their work.