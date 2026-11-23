Cricket commentator Henry Blofeld recalls his pioneering 1976 journey in a 1921 Rolls-Royce from London to Bombay, an adventure undertaken 50 years ago with minimal technology and abundant whisky.

Henry Blofeld says the Rolls-Royce was the star of the show as he and his companions arrived in India 50 years ago “There is a white chilling and a red for lunch.

We intend to send you home only semi-sober. ” So begins an afternoon at’s house in Norfolk to recall “the great adventure” of his life 50 years on from a road trip from London to Bombay impossible to undertake safely today. Now 87, Blofeld’s eyesight is failing and he is on crutches recovering from a hip operation, but he is proudly up to 3,000 steps a day and thrilled with the recent success of a stage show in Edinburgh.

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Settled into his armchair in the sitting room, and with wife Valeria preparing lunch and popping in to pour a Sicilian white, Blofeld relives his journey in a 1921 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost to cover Tony Greig’s England tour to India, a trip on which his “dear old thing” catchphrase first started.

He pauses occasionally to check the tape is picking up his voice, which is truly not an issue because it retains its rich strength from hisBlofeld, pictured at his home in Norfolk, has plenty of tales to tell about his epic tripcricket correspondent, and three friends left from the Albert Hall at 6.30am on October 6, 1976 with no credit cards, mobile phones or GPS trackers to help them find their way to the Taj Mahal hotel in Bombay .

Armed with maps provided by the AA, which marked petrol stations , with copious cases of Long John whisky, who sponsored the trip, and a sense of pioneering spirit, the group arrived at their destination 46 days, 8,000 miles later, almost bang on time.

“Before we left London, I’d booked a table at the Taj Mahal hotel for lunch at one o’clock on November 22. We sat down at twenty past two, so we weren’t terribly late.

” Blofeld and John Woodcock prepare to leave a rain-soaked London on October 6, 1976 - Popperfoto via Getty Images/Patrick Eagar They journeyed across Europe and crossed the Bosphorus into Asia where the roads became a little more stressful and “getting through a 40-ounce bottle of whisky at the end of the day didn’t take very long. ” From Turkey the route passed through the old roads of Iran, stopping for caviar and champagne, then Afghanistan, Pakistan and into India at the border crossing close to Amritsar.

From there through to Jullundur, Delhi, Agra, Jaipur, Udaipur, Baroda, Surat and finally Bombay. Now, think of the complications today. Iran is at war and was dangerous for westerners before the recent conflict started. Parts of Pakistan are wild country, and even back then could be threatening.

“The Khyber Pass was quite frightening because there were all these wheeler-dealers selling arms. You could buy all sorts of arms, of every sort and description,” Blofeld says.

“It was a place where you didn’t want to linger, and you certainly didn’t want to go off the beaten track. Otherwise, you’d never appear again. ” Their journey is a glimpse into the media world of the time. It seems the first time Woodcock wrote about the trip was a year later for.

Blofeld filed reports for the BBC.

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“I went through on a transfer-charge call and they used bits and pieces of it. ” These days there would be Instagram posts, a YouTube channel, regular updates for the paper and BBC, as well as the possibility of turning it into a documentary travelogue. It is not that far removed fromLike most good ideas, it was hatched over a drink.

“We were staying at the Weld Club in Barrack Street in Perth and we were having dinner one night. I said to Wooders, ‘Well, with any luck we will be in India this time next year. ’ “Johnny said to me, ‘You know, the last time we went to India, Johnners and Mellers and I were going to drive’, and I said, ‘Why didn’t you?

’ He said, ‘Because the wives didn’t think it was a good idea. ’ “Johnny wasn’t married but the others were so I said, ‘Well, we’ve got no such encumbrances. Why don’t we do it next year? ’ ‘Oh yes,’ he said.

‘It would be marvellous. ’”The recruiting process started quickly. Judy Casey, a mutual friend who is the only other member of the party still alive, was persuaded to go along. Woodcock found a farming friend, Adrian Liddell, who collected old cars and provided the claret-coloured Rolls-Royce, the kind that looked as though King George V or Winston Churchill should be sitting in alongside a chauffeur on their way to a shoot.

The final member was Michael Bennett, “an eccentric chap” from Blofeld’s London club who “always sat in the corner of the bar” and “had a big nose and wore half-moon horn-rimmed glasses perched on the end of it. He always had trouble hitching up his trousers. He brought along his brand new three-litre yellow Rover as a back-up vehicle. ”The cars proved the strength of British engineering of the time.

“They were easily the least temperamental members of the party. ” The Rolls became known as the “old girl” and the Rover “yellow peril”. Liddell drove his Rolls “ every inch of the way”, Blofeld sat in the “uncomfortable, draughty assistant chauffeur’s seat” with Woodcock in the back with the dividing glass wound up “like some kind of viceroy. ” Creature comforts were provided.

“We were sponsored by Esso petrol, by Air India – although why they wanted to sponsor something that went along the ground rather than in the air, I don’t know – and, most important of all, Long John Scotch whisky. They supplied us, I’m happy to say, in kind as well as cash. We carried crates of it.

We had little flasks, which were brilliant for giving to customs officers who weren’t warming to us quite as quickly as we hoped when we got further east. ”A first stop-off on the way to the cross-Channel ferry was Sandwich in Kent to “drink champagne with Jim Swanton” thecricket correspondent, before heading to Paris. The Rolls had “two wheel brakes” and could manage speeds of up to 45mph “if the road was dead straight”.

It had luggage and supplies packed on its running boards, and when it rained the windscreen leaked. Sponsor events slowed down the trip through Europe but it was in Asia where the challenge began. The Rolls would start the day a couple of hours ahead of the back-up car, which would go scooting past by midday to stake out lunch spots and somewhere to stay for the night.

Hotels were only booked the day before and sleeping bags and tents were packed just in case.

“When we were going into Ankara, we’d all been trying to ring hotels, and it transpired that all three Turkish political parties were having their annual conferences in Ankara at the time. We couldn’t get a room anywhere. We were just entering Ankara when we stopped at a petrol station.

“There was a spirited gathering of four or five young chaps who came over and looked at the Rolls-Royce. They loved it and wanted to see it. Adrian showed them, and they were great fun. They spoke English quite well.

We explained that we were in a bit of a spot because we couldn’t find anywhere to stay. They said, ‘That’s all right. We’ll fix you up. ’ One of them said, ‘Don’t worry.

You’ll come back with me. You’ll stay at home. ’ We went with him and discovered that his father was the Turkish judge advocate general. The five of us stayed there for the night.

It was great luck. ”It is an intense journey, living on top of one another in two cars and these were a “fairly punchy lot”. Woodcock was the peacemaker, “pouring oil on troubled waters” but it all nearly broke up at the halfway point.

“Judy and Michael very much wanted to see what they could see and to do detours. They were never going to do it again and wanted to make the most of it. Ady’s only goal was to get to Bombay, and to get there as quickly as reasonably possible. He couldn’t see any virtue in going 20 miles out of the way to see something.

In Sivas in Turkey, I remember things really got to a point where one thought one of them might want to pull out. We’d got halfway through a 40-ounce bottle, so people were getting slightly p----d and getting louder and louder. I can remember us sitting in a room and really having a go at each other. It became rather dicey, but it was all forgotten very quickly.

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We just got on with it. ” The Asian leg was the most memorable and the stories flow, the white wine warming in the glass as Blofeld relives Turkey and Iran. There was a cricket match at Tehran airport, and the group stayed with the Shah of Iran’s lawyer, who lived “just over the walls of the Saadabad Palace, where the Shah lived.

” “I remember the great broad Pahlavi Avenue in Tehran, where we went and saw the Iranian crown jewels, which were absolutely magnificent. We stayed in Tehran for a bit and had a lot of fun, eating, drinking and seeing a bit of the place.

Then we went on up towards the Caspian Sea, to Babolsar where we had our first taste of caviar one evening, which was really good. Then we went on to Mashhad, the holy city. An extraordinary thing happened there. We arrived and stayed at the Hyatt Hotel.

The manager was a German called Bruno Brunner. I remember his name. He fell madly in love with Judy, who was good-looking, very extroverted and great fun.

“He threw a party and found a cache of champagne. We had a party and drank champagne in the hotel, within spitting distance, almost, of the most holy mosque in the world. It was a little bit unsuitable, I suppose, but anyway. The next day we were leaving at 6.30am and I wanted to leave a note for Michael, who was in the Rover.

I wrote the note in reception. I started, ‘My dear... ’ and I couldn’t think of his name. So I wrote, ‘My dear old thing.

’ When we got to lunch, they passed us the note and Michael said to me, ‘The last person who called me “my dear old thing” was my father. ’ And that was where it all started. That’s where ‘my dear old thing’ came to light. ” A tricky border crossing into Afghanistan threatened to hold up the trip, but once negotiated the group moved on to Kabul and Kandahar.

“We met an American couple and they gave us some great advice. They said that when we drove through Afghanistan, we’d find very long, straight roads which the Russians had built. In the distance we’d see black tents, where the Afghan tribes lived. We’d also find endless groups of children on the roads, shouting at the cars.

They explained that the children were shouting for matches. What they had to spend the summer doing was collecting wood to keep themselves warm in the winter, for their fires. But they had nothing with which to light the fires, and they were desperate for matches.

“Michael Bennett went off to a shop and bought thousands of matches, great big boxes of them. We put lots of them in both cars and set off the next day through Afghanistan. The children came screaming towards the cars and we threw these matches out. We made several match millionaires, I should think.

“Getting into Kandahar was a problem because we lost our way completely. Eventually we stopped an old rogue in the middle of the road, who promised to tell us where the hotel was, but only if we gave him something. In the end we had to give him a flask of whisky. From Kandahar there was another very long, straight road up to Kabul.

The bombs hadn’t yet destroyed Kabul, and we saw Curzon’s British Embassy. We visited Chicken Street, where you could buy these wonderful Afghan coats and things for relatively nothing. ”The Rolls was serviced every 10 days, and three blowouts were the only issues across the 8,000 miles, despite potholed roads, lorries thundering past and wildlife on the highways.

“When we got to Dean’s Hotel in Peshawar at the end of the Khyber Pass one splendid old chap came up to the Rolls-Royce, put his hands on it and said it was magnificent. He’d seen nothing like it since the splendid days of the British Raj. It was absolutely lovely. The Rolls was the star.

” Cities were hardest to navigate, especially in India and Pakistan. Remarkably nobody fell ill.

“We had some very delicious food. We never saw a shortage of booze, either. We drank a certain amount of local wine. Some of it was rotgut, some of it was quite good.

In Persia we drank a great deal of vodka and in Afghanistan too, probably thanks to the Russians. ” From Islamabad, the group went to Delhi where Woodcock tapped into some old contacts, one of whom was head of the border force and took them to the military academy at Tekanpur.

“They put on a demonstration of tent-pegging, with horses and riders using spears to pick up the pegs. It was absolutely riveting. ” One night was spent with the Maharaja of Baroda and two days later it was over.

“We drove into the Taj, in the little red car and they were ready for us, we got a great welcome. Everyone was there with garlands and as I say, we sat down to lunch at 20 past two, having ordered a table at one o’clock. Perfect. ”While Greig’s team were winning a fractious Test series 3-1, the “old girl” was boxed up and shipped back to the UK.

“The Rolls is still around. It was sold to someone in America and eventually ended up being completely done up again. I hear now it may be in a garage in Northern Ireland. ” England tour India again in February 2028. Time to get “the old girl” back on the road.