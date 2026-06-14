Henrietta hotel faces scrutiny for accusations of mismanagement

Henrietta, N.Y. — A Henrietta hotel is facing scrutiny after several long-term tenants and employees came forward with accusations of mismanagement and wrongful eviction.

Henrietta, N.Y. — A Henrietta hotel is facing scrutiny after several long-term tenants and employees came forward with accusations of mismanagement and wrongful eviction. Lorraine Bryant tells 13WHAM that she was a general manager at the former Extended Stay Hotel located on Commons Way and is coming forward with accusations of abandonment.

“They walked out on us, they left us with no trash removal, no clean linen, nothing,” said Bryant. “They abandoned 86 of us. ” Bryant and several others raised alarms, saying that after helping maintain the property after the prior owners left, new ownership is allegedly firing all of the staff and kicking people out of their rooms.

” “They want pretty much everybody in the hotel gone, so they can start fresh with new management, new tenants, everything,” continued Bryant. 13WHAM reached out to Henrietta Town Supervisor Steve Schultz, who says the town first received a maintenance complaint about accumulated garbage on the property, and it was during the investigation that they were informed by individuals at the site that the owners had abandoned the property and those who were living there were coordinating upkeep of the facility, including cleaning and maintenance. Schultz says it was around that time that the property was sold to new owners, M6 Studio Rochester Henrietta LLC, with the deed recorded on March 20, 2026.

“Well, we’re all looking for other apartments, looking for apartments,” said Bryant. “They ain’t stopping us to live our lives, but we’re gonna ride it out until the wheels fall off.

” Town officials add that there have been “Numerous allegations back and forth, which we will not comment on other than to state that if the occupants of the rooms have been there for an extended period of time, then they have the rights of tenancy and can only be removed by eviction. ” Schultz says the town is coordinating a response with county and state officials about the issues raised at the Studio 6 apartments.

The City of Rochester announced Friday it has issued a notice to vacate and cease-and-desist order to the Wyndham Rochester Downtown hotel on State Street. The woman found dead in Gates June 2 has been identified as Marie Fountain-Williams, 32, of Rochester, according to police. Guests say Studio 6 Extended Stay in Greece say the hotel kept most of a deposit after a failed stay and unsafe door issues.

At more than 130 feet long and weighing 1.2 million pounds, Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 chugged through Western New York on Thursday. Rochester police say a 17-year-old was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a late-night shooting near Quincy Street and Cedarwood Terrace. No suspects are in custody as the investigation continues.





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