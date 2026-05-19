Henri Veesaar, a Top Play-Finisher, Enters NBA Draft After 2025 Breakout Campaign

Nova Scotia, Canada - Henri Veesaar, a standout center for the North Carolina Tar Heels, has decided to enter the NBA Draft despite a promising season. The 7-foot tall player became one of the top play-finishers and recorded 40 three-pointers. However, entering the draft could halt his professional career and bring regrets in the future.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The Tar Heels are losing both Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar to the upcoming NBA Draft, which was expected this offseason. Both were productive players, with Veesaar becoming one of the draft's top play-finishers who hit 40 three-pointers.

However, his decision to enter the draft could backfire in the long run, as the class is deep and NIL is dominating roster-building in college sports





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Henri Veesaar North Carolina Tar Heels VCU Rams NBA Draft 2026 NCAA Tournament

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