Hennepin County officials released Oscar Daniel Chisag Zumbana despite an ICE detainer for sexual assault. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin criticizes the sanctuary policy decision.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin has issued a scathing condemnation of Hennepin County Minnesota officials after they released Oscar Daniel Chisag Zumbana an undocumented immigrant from Ecuador who remains at large while facing serious sexual assault charges. The Department of Homeland Security secretary argued that the decision by Minneapolis sanctuary politicians to ignore a federal detainer amounted to sanctuary insanity that actively endangered public safety across the nation.

Federal agents formally lodged the detainer against Zumbana on November 11 while he was being held at the Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis. The federal request specifically instructed jail administrators to notify Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials before releasing the suspect so that federal authorities could assume custody. Despite this explicit legal directive Hennepin County authorities chose to release the suspect rather than transfer him to federal detention.

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The county officials justified their decision by citing existing sanctuary policies that prioritize non-cooperation with federal immigration enforcement mechanisms. By deliberately ignoring the detainer the local administrators ensured that Zumbana was returned to the community immediately rather than being held for additional criminal or immigration proceedings. This action has left the suspect free to evade justice while investigators continue their search for him.

Law enforcement records indicate that Zumbana originally entered the United States illegally by crossing the southern border in 2021. Upon his entry he was processed under the Biden administration catch and release protocol which allowed him to remain in the interior of the country while awaiting immigration court proceedings. This initial release placed him in the general population for several years prior to his recent arrest in Minnesota for sexual assault.

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Mullin emphasized that the sequence of events demonstrates a failure in both border management and local law enforcement cooperation. He stated that the refusal to honor the ICE detainer protected a criminal illegal alien while putting every single American at risk. The DHS secretary argued that these sanctuary policies serve only to shield offenders from federal jurisdiction regardless of the severity of their alleged crimes.

The release of a suspect accused of sexual assault has raised significant concerns among law enforcement agencies and community leaders throughout Minnesota. The failure to coordinate between local jails and federal immigration authorities highlights the complex legal landscape surrounding sanctuary jurisdictions and the potential consequences of such policies. As Zumbana remains at large authorities continue to search for the suspect to ensure public safety is restored.

This incident has reignited the broader national debate regarding border security and the extent of local cooperation with federal agencies. Supporters of sanctuary cities argue that cooperation undermines trust between immigrant communities and law enforcement. Conversely opponents like Secretary Mullin contend that such policies enable dangerous individuals to evade justice and endanger the general public.

The situation in Hennepin County serves as a prominent case study for the continuing struggle to balance public safety with immigration enforcement strategies. Critics of the administration's border management strategy argue that this sequence of events demonstrates the flaws in the current approach to illegal entry and release. The ongoing tension between local control over jail operations and federal immigration priorities remains unresolved.

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As the search for Oscar Daniel Chisag Zumbana continues the political fallout from this event is expected to intensify. The incident underscores the urgent need for clarity in how local jurisdictions handle federal detainers for individuals charged with serious violent crimes. The decision by Hennepin County officials to prioritize sanctuary policies over federal cooperation has sparked immediate and severe criticism from top federal officials.

The case highlights the critical intersection of state and federal authority in the context of immigration enforcement. With Zumbana still at large the community remains on edge as authorities work to locate the suspect. The incident has become a focal point for discussions on public safety and the responsibilities of local governments when faced with federal immigration directives.

Federal officials continue to urge local jurisdictions to honor detainers to prevent similar situations in the future. The condemnation from the DHS Secretary signals a potential increase in federal pressure on sanctuary cities to change their policies. The case of Oscar Daniel Chisag Zumbana will likely be cited in ongoing debates about the efficacy and safety of current immigration enforcement strategies.