Henley's Late Layup Lifts UNLV Past Fresno State

Jaden Henley's clutch layup with 41 seconds remaining propelled UNLV to a 52-51 victory over Fresno State. Despite a late rally by the Bulldogs, Henley's performance and a key block by Pape N'Diaye secured the win for the Runnin' Rebels.

Jaden Henley scored 13 points, including the game-winning layup with 41 seconds remaining, as UNLV edged past Fresno State 52-51 on Saturday night. Henley added nine rebounds for the Runnin' Rebels (14-12, 8-7 Mountain West Conference ). Jailen Bedford chipped in 13 points, shooting 5 for 15 from the field, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc, and grabbed six rebounds. Julian Rishwain shot 3 for 12, including 1 for 7 from long range, to finish with eight points.

Bedford's two 3-pointers, 25 seconds apart, propelled UNLV to an 11-point lead with 8:02 left in the game. However, the Runnin' Rebels missed their next seven shots and committed seven turnovers as Fresno State rallied with 12 consecutive points. Zaon Collins capped the Bulldogs' run with a layup, giving Fresno State a 51-50 lead with 1:02 left. Henley was fouled as he made the go-ahead layup but missed the ensuing free throw. Pape N’Diaye blocked a shot to preserve UNLV's lead with 13 seconds remaining, and Jalen Weaver's potential game-winning 3-point attempt at the buzzer fell short. Elijah Price led Fresno State (5-21, 1-14) with 15 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Brian Amuneke added nine points for the Bulldogs, along with eight points and three blocks from Alex Crawford. The loss extended Fresno State's losing streak to eight games. Henley scored seven points in the first half for UNLV, which held a 26-18 halftime lead. While UNLV was outscored by seven points in the second half, they held on for the victory. Bedford led the scoring charge with 11 points in the second half





