Henley College student, 18, dies of meningitis after community outbreak

A devastated father has paid tribute to his son Lewis Walters after he contracted meningitis and passed away in Reading, Berkshire. Lewis's death comes as two other college pupils are being treated at the Royal Berkshire Hospital for meningitis following the same outbreak. The principal of Henley College has confirmed that one of its students tragically passed away earlier this week.

A devastated father has paid tribute to his 'kind hearted son' following his death after the sixth-form pupil contracted meningitis. Sean Walters expressed his heartbreak and shared photos of Lewis surrounded by his family in an emotional social media post.

He remembered his 'funny and social' son and remembered him in an emotional social media post as 'funny and social'. The youngster's death has left his friends shocked, with his passing sending shockwaves through the village of Henley-on-Thames. Two more college pupils are being treated at the Royal Berkshire Hospital for meningitis following the outbreak. Lewis's death comes as two other college pupils are being treated at the Royal Berkshire Hospital for meningitis following the recent outbreak.

The principal of Henley College confirmed that one of its students sadly passed away earlier this week. Specialists have confirmed close contacts of all meningitis cases are now being offered antibiotics as a precautionary measure





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Menthenococcal Meningitis Henley College Student Death Outbreak Royal Berkshire Hospital Antibiotics

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