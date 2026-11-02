Henderson Parents Launch Safety Foundation After E-Scooter Tragedy

Jacob and Maranda Mortenson create a nonprofit foundation for e-scooter and helmet safety after their 14-year-old daughter Torrianne Mortenson was killed by an SUV in Henderson on October 21.

Jacob and Maranda Mortenson are channeling profound grief into a mission for public safety following the fatal collision that claimed their 14-year-old daughter, Torrianne Mortenson. The Henderson couple has announced their intention to establish a nonprofit foundation dedicated specifically to e-scooter, e-bike, and helmet safety awareness. This initiative arises from the tragic events of October 21, when Torrianne was struck by an SUV while legally crossing a marked crosswalk in Henderson, Nevada.

Tragic Incident at Marked Crosswalk

Torrianne Mortenson, a student at Basic Academy of International Studies, was traveling home from school when the fatal accident occurred on October 21. Henderson Police reported that multiple vehicles were stopped and waiting for pedestrians to cross when an SUV struck Torrianne in the crosswalk. The collision resulted in severe injuries that required immediate hospitalization.

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After one day in the hospital, Jacob and Maranda Mortenson faced the heartbreaking decision to remove their daughter from life support. Torrianne later died from her injuries, leaving her family and community in shock. The incident has sparked an urgent conversation about vehicle awareness in pedestrian zones and the shared responsibility between drivers and micromobility users.

Parents Emphasize Rigorous Safety Training

Maranda Mortenson described her daughter as beautiful, outgoing, smart, and fiercely independent. The couple emphasized that Torrianne was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, adhering strictly to the safety protocols they had established. Jacob Mortenson explained that they provided the e-scooter to grant her a sense of independence, particularly because her residence fell outside the designated school bus routing area.

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The parents revealed that they delayed giving Torrianne the scooter for two to three weeks to ensure she was fully prepared. During this period, the family completed comprehensive training courses focused on helmet safety and general operational rules. Jacob stated that they taught her everything she needed to know before allowing her to ride, ensuring she understood the responsibilities that came with her mobility device.

Foundation Goal and Organ Donation Impact

In response to the tragedy, the Mortensons plan to turn their negative experience into a positive force for change by launching a nonprofit foundation. Their primary goal is to raise awareness about e-scooter and e-bike safety and to advocate for stricter adherence to safety regulations. They hope that sharing their story will prevent similar incidents by encouraging open dialogue about road safety among youth and drivers.

Despite the loss, the family expressed deep gratitude for the bystanders who provided immediate assistance before first responders arrived. Maranda Mortenson noted that this rapid response enabled Torrianne to become an organ donor. Although Torrianne would have turned 15 on November 2, her heart, lungs, and liver were successfully donated, allowing her to give the gift of life to others.

Funeral Services and Community Support

Community support has been overwhelming, with the family receiving extensive love from both Henderson and their Utah roots, including Cedar City. A GoFundMe campaign was established to assist the family, which they acknowledged with gratitude. The focus now shifts to honoring Torrianne's memory while preparing for her final rest.

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A viewing and funeral service will be held on November 7 at the Southern Utah Mortuary in Cedar City. Maranda Mortenson shared that her daughter lit up every room she entered and left her friends and family heartbroken. The couple remains committed to ensuring that Torrianne's legacy contributes to safer streets for future generations of e-scooter and bicycle riders.