Hempstead church cooks and delivers meals to feed over 1,000 Long Islanders on Thanksgiving
This is the 14th year in a row that El Elyon Church Ministries in Hempstead has cooked for the community.
This is the 14th year in a row that El Elyon Church Ministries in Hempstead has cooked for the community. What to do if Thursday’s storm impacts your Thanksgiving dinner cooking plansThis is the 14th year in a row that congregants have made turkeys and all the side dishes for those in need in Nassau County.
This morning, the food was packed in trays before being delivered to 30 shelters and community centers in Nassau County to feed more than 1,000 people.
"It's good to know that we're giving back to home to people that live in our community," congregant and Hempstead resident Joel Pognon said. Storms posed a challenge for congregants who drive the food to the church and then to each shelter, but church leaders said they would not let it deter their mission.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at News12
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News