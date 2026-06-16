Hemp-derived THC drinks return to select Ohio businesses after judge blocks new law

Hemp-derived THC products are back at select companies in Ohio after a federal judge temporarily blocked enforcement of Ohio’s new hemp licensing law.

CLEVELAND — Hemp-derived THC products are back at select companies in Ohio after a federal judge temporarily blocked enforcement of Ohio’s new hemp licensing law.

"It’s been a long, hard-fought battle,” said Saucy Brew Works, Saucy Seltzer and Saucy Vibes CEO and co-founder Brent Zimmerman. Starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Zimmerman said hemp-derived THC drinks will be back at Saucy Brew Works in Cleveland’s Ohio City.

"We bring jobs back here, people’s choice back here. It was the fastest-growing product I’d ever seen in beverage since we’ve been open, so it’s pretty exciting,” said Zimmerman. Back in March, News 5 told you Ohioans for Cannabis Choice didn’t collect enough signatures to repeal Republican-created marijuana restrictions and a total ban on intoxicating hemp products.

Effort to repeal marijuana restrictions, THC ban fails to make Ohio ballot RELATED: Effort to repeal marijuana restrictions, THC ban fails to make Ohio ballot As a result, Senate Bill 56 went into effect across Ohio and hurt Zimmerman and dozens of business owners.

"Good-paying jobs all left, taxes all left, consumer choice all left,” said Zimmerman. News 5 asked Zimmerman how his customers reacted to the adjustment.

"Some of them were very upset. Some of them didn’t think it was real,” said Zimmerman. Even with these challenges, Zimmerman said his company and nine others refused to give up, so they filed a lawsuit against 96 county and municipal prosecutors’ offices.

Then on Monday, Zimmerman texted News 5’s Remi Murrey after a federal judge found Senate Bill 56 likely violates the Constitution because it requires products to be sourced, made and distributed only in Ohio, which blocks out-of-state sellers.

"There are 10 companies that were named as plaintiffs in this suit, so right now, those 10 are the only companies that can sell in the state,” said Zimmerman. That means businesses like Verbena Free Spirited in Cleveland will have to wait. But Molly Cheraso, who’s the owner, said she’s hopeful.

"I’m a much smaller retail seller of THC beverages, but because I’m smaller, it impacted me really hard, and it’s something I would love to be able to start doing again,” said Cheraso. Despite the judge’s ruling, Ohio lawmakers have argued that hemp products are unregulated and have no age requirement to buy.

"The products that are the edibles, primarily the stuff that’s unregulated, we don’t know where it came from. It’s also actually targeting children,” said Senate President Rob McColley in February. As the court reviews the case, the temporary restraining order will last for 14 days unless it is extended.

"We’ve been working with our representatives at the state and House of Representatives, and we’ve got a good rapport with them. We hope we get further along with them as well,” said Zimmerman. We Follow Through Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.





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