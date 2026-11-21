A federal ban on most hemp-derived THC products is set to take effect Dec. 11, putting brewery lines in Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin at risk.

Craig Katz of the Illinois Healthy Alternatives Association joins FOX Chicago to discuss what the ruling means for the nearly 300 businesses his group represents.

A federal ban on most hemp-derived THC products is set to take effect Dec. 11, putting brewery lines in Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin at risk. Duluth-based Bent Paddle Brewing Co. said THC drinks make up about 40% of its business, while Chicago's Marz Community Brewing Co. said Illinois legal changes already cut its wholesale revenue by more than 50%. U.S. Sens.

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Amy Klobuchar and Tim Sheehy introduced a bill they say would keep hemp products on shelves with new rules, but Congress has little time before the Dec. 11 deadline. But as customer tastes and the legal definition of hemp changed, so did the menu. The 2018 Farm Bill legalized industrial hemp — and unleashed a new brand of THC products to the market.

"A large segment of adults wanted a beverage alternative to alcohol and Marz only started making them because our retailers and customers asked us to," Marszewski said. "We had no idea it was going to grow our business like it did. "And federal laws slated to take effect on Dec. 11 would do the same for the rest of the country, banning the sale of hemp-based products with more than 0.4 milligrams of THC per container.

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"We have lost over 50% of our wholesale revenue," Marszewski said. "We have had to reduce employee hours and have laid off several workers. It has greatly impacted our wholesale business and impacted our on-premise sales significantly.

"Minnesota hemp industry lobbies on life support as federal THC ban nears A ban would "be devastating to a business we’ve spent years building," said Pepin Young, director of new business development at Bent Paddle. "We’ve invested in people, equipment, production, partnerships and distribution to build this market," Young said. "A 0.4 mg per-container limit effectively eliminates the products we’re currently making and selling. This isn’t a minor adjustment for us.

It would fundamentally change our business overnight.

" Jake Buishas tests THC levels from a Juniper Terps seltzer production line at Marz Community Brewing Co. in Chicago. The brewery has had to lay off some of its staff since a Illinois enacted new cannabis laws in November. on X. "I've heard from countless constituents whose loved ones' addictions began with the very products the Sheehy-Klobuchar bill would legalize at even higher, more dangerous potency. I will not support any year-end package that extends, delays, or builds a regulatory framework around products that fuel addiction, endanger our children, and weaken our workforce.

"Congress is running out of time to pass the Hemp Guardrails Act before the ban goes into effect. With the upcoming Thanksgiving recess, few Congressional working days remain on the calendar before THC products return to their illegal status. That means a government shutdown could be on the horizon if the parties can’t come to a budget agreement. But it also means a hemp bill could be tacked on to a larger must-pass budget bill.

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And as lawmakers hammer out the last bills of the year, Sharad Chadha, the CEO of Sprecher, hopes they’ll throw the THC business a lifeline.

"My message is simple: Regulate responsibly. Don't eliminate an entire industry," said Chadha said.

"We support sensible regulations, including age restrictions, responsible marketing, product testing, clear labeling, and appropriate THC limits. However, a blanket ban is not the answer. We should be encouraging responsible American businesses to innovate, invest, and create jobs—not shutting down legitimate opportunities.

"This story was reported through interviews with Ed Marszewski of Marz Community Brewing Co., Pepin Young of Bent Paddle Brewing, Sharad Chadha of Sprecher, and other Fox Television Station reporting. It was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.