Hemingway Centennial Marks Shift From Myth To Literary Merit

As The Sun Also Rises turns 100, scholars and descendants note a cultural shift allowing Ernest Hemingway's work to be judged on its own literary merits rather than his controversial persona.

Ernest Hemingway remains a central figure in American literature as his seminal work The Sun Also Rises celebrates its centennial. The milestone invites a reassessment of the author's legacy, moving beyond the polarizing myths of his personal life to focus on the enduring quality of his writing.

Scholars and family members observe that the intense cultural baggage surrounding the writer has significantly diminished. This shift allows a new generation of readers to engage with his texts without the immediate weight of his historical reputation as a macho adventurer and womanizer.

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Centennial Celebrations Highlight Literary Legacy

Recent events marking the one hundredth anniversary of the 1926 novel brought together actors, authors, and descendants of the author. Maya Hawke, Will Harrison, and Sarah Pidgeon read passages from the book at the 92nd Street Y Unterberg Poetry Center in Manhattan.

Author Jay McInerney participated in a panel discussion, recalling how The Sun Also Rises revolutionized English prose when it was first published. He described the narrative voice as radical and fresh, noting that it continues to resonate with contemporary audiences despite its age.

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Family Describes Outliving Cultural Backlash

Brendan Hemingway, a grandson of the author, shared his experiences growing up during the era of second-wave feminism. He recalled female classmates expressing their disdain for his grandfather in high school hallways.

He stated that people projected their own views onto him and were often surprised by the personal impact. Now 65, he expressed relief that his daughter's generation has outlasted the backlash surrounding his grandfather's public image.

Sales Data Reflects Changing Reading Habits

Sales figures for The Sun Also Rises indicate a stabilization in readership rather than the massive spikes seen in previous decades. Tracking firm Circana reports that the book has sold just under 40,000 copies this year so far.

This number is down from a peak of more than 60,000 copies per year during several years in the 2010s. Over the past 20 years, total sales in the United States have topped 1 million copies.

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Scholars Emphasize Complex Character Portrayals

Academics argue that close reading reveals deeper layers in the novels than the simplified public image suggests. Debra Moddelmog of The Hemingway Review describes Lady Brett Ashley as a complex character rather than a typical femme fatale.

Hilary K. Justice, an Ernest Hemingway scholar at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, noted that she no longer faces resistance regarding her field of expertise. She oversees the author's papers and observes that the myth has receded enough for the books to stand on their own.

Academic Engagement Focuses On Text Over Myth

University professors report that students are encountering the work before the established legend. Ross K. Tangedal at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point said his students are usually exposed to his work in small doses in high school.

Verna Kale of Penn State found that her students had never read Hemingway, indicating a gap in traditional education. However, those who do read him in college often appreciate the terse prose and unexpected dimensions. Women now hold many leading roles in Hemingway scholarship, including editorial positions at major projects.